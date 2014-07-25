Edition:
Air Algerie crash

Friday, July 25, 2014

Air Algerie crash

Debris is seen at the crash site of Air Algerie flight AH5017 near the northern Mali town of Gossi, July 24, 2014. Poor weather was the most likely cause of the crash of an Air Algerie flight in the West African state of Mali that killed all 118 people on board, French officials said. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, July 25, 2014
The crash site of Air Algerie flight AH5017 is seen near the northern Mali town of Gossi, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Debris is seen at the crash site of Air Algerie flight AH5017 near the northern Mali town of Gossi, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A man takes a picture of the crash site of the Air Algerie flight AH5017 near the northern Mali town of Gossi, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Debris is seen at the crash site of Air Algerie flight AH5017 near the northern Mali town of Gossi, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

The crash site of Air Algerie flight AH5017 is seen near the northern Mali town of Gossi, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Debris is seen at the crash site of Air Algerie flight AH5017 near the northern Mali town of Gossi, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

The crash site of Air Algerie flight AH5017 is seen near the northern Mali town of Gossi, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Debris is seen at the crash site of Air Algerie flight AH5017 near the northern Mali town of Gossi, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

The crash site of Air Algerie flight AH5017 is seen near the northern Mali town of Gossi, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

