Air Romney
Mitt Romney hugs his grandson Nash as his granddaughter Gracie looks on, during a tour of his campaign plane in Salt Lake City, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney passes out snacks on his campaign plane on the tarmac at the airport in Philadelphia, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ann Romney talks to her advisors, including Susan Duprey, onboard the campaign plane enroute to Tampa, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney reclines the seat of his grandson Nash on his campaign plane in Salt Lake City, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney talks to reporters about his phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on his campaign plane enroute to Bedford, Massachusetts, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney walks across the tarmac to his campaign plane in Bedford, Massachusetts, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann talk to reporters on his campaign plane before leaving Columbus, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney walks with his daughter-in-law Jenn Romney and his grandchildren across the tarmac to his campaign plane in Salt Lake City, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney is silhouetted as he boards his campaign plane in Cleveland, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney reacts as he is presented with cake from a member of the media who celebrated her birthday on the campaign plane on the way to Long Island, New York September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Kevin Madden, senior advisor to Mitt Romney listens to questions from reporters on the campaign plane on the way to Salt Lake City, Utah, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney carries a surprise birthday cake for Los Angeles Times reporter Maeve Reston on his campaign plane in Jacksonville, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney talks to Rob Portman on his campaign plane enroute to Denver ahead of his first debate with Obama, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ann Romney passes out Welsh cookies she baked to members of the news media traveling on the campaign plane enroute to Tampa, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney is reflected in a puddle as he gets off his campaign plane at the airport in Clearwater, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney watches his grandson Sawyer run through the plane during a tour of his campaign plane in Salt Lake City, Utah, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney hands out birthday cake after a member of the media celebrated her birthday on his campaign plane on their way to Bedford, Massachusetts, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney waves as he walks off his campaign plane for a rally at the airport in Pueblo, Colorado, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney carries a sandwich back to his seat on his campaign plane enroute to Las Vegas, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney talks to a campaign advisor on board his campaign plane in Bedford, Massachusetts August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney is joined by Paul Ryan and their wives Ann and Janna at a campaign rally in front of their new campaign plane in Lakeland, Florida, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney hands out McDonald's french fries to the media aboard his campaign plane leaving Weyers Cave, Virginia, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney, with Senator Rob Portman and senior advisor Kevin Madden at his side, talks to reporters on his campaign plane enroute to Denver, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney boards his campaign plane in Bedford, Massachusetts, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney talks to reporters on his campaign plane before leaving Columbus, Ohio March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney is seen onboard his campaign plane in Sterling, Virginia, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ann Romney leans on a seat on the campaign plane enroute to Tampa, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney watches his grandchildren on his campaign plane in Salt Lake City, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney greets a boy scout troop after stepping off his campaign plane in Salt Lake City, Utah, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney waves after walking to the back of his campaign plane on the tarmac at the airport in Philadelphia, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
