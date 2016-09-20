Air strike on aid convoy near Aleppo
Men drive a motorcycle near a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. The United Nations suspended aid convoys across Syria on Tuesday a day after an air strike hit...more
Damaged Red Cross and Red Crescent medical supplies lie inside a warehouse after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which said it was...more
A Civil Defence member and a man put out a fire after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. Syrian or Russian aircraft struck an aid convoy near Aleppo on Monday, a war monitor reported, as...more
Damaged Red Cross and Red Crescent medical supplies lie inside a warehouse after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. The confirmed death toll on Tuesday stood at one Syrian Arab Red...more
A boy inspects a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. "If this callous attack is found to be a deliberate targeting of humanitarians, it would amount to a war crime,"...more
A damaged UNHCR truck is pictured after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. The United Nations had just received permission from the Syrian government to deliver aid to all besieged areas...more
A boy rides a bicycle near a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. "Yesterday's attack is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and it is...more
People inspect damage after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. At least 18 of 31 trucks in a U.N. and Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) convoy were hit on Monday along with an SARC...more
Damaged aid trucks are pictured after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. "Life-saving aid supplies have been totally damaged and a health clinic destroyed, depriving thousands of civilians...more
Next Slideshows
Last days of the FARC
A peace deal will end half a century of war and allow the rebels to reintegrate into Colombian society.
Student protests in South Africa
Demonstrations over the cost of university education -- prohibitive for many black students -- have highlighted frustration at the inequalities that persist...
London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London.
Fire rips through Greek migrant camp
Thousands of people fled a migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos after fire ripped through tents and destroyed containers during violence among residents,...
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.