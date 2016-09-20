Air strike on aid convoy near Aleppo

Damaged aid trucks are pictured after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. "Life-saving aid supplies have been totally damaged and a health clinic destroyed, depriving thousands of civilians of much needed food and medical assistance," said Benoit Carpentier of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. SARC's director in Urem al-Kubra, Omar Barakat, was among the dead, Mardini said. "The team is in shock ...Omar was badly injured and the rescue team could not reach him for two hours. When he was evacuated he could not survive his wounds," he said. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

