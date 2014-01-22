Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jan 22, 2014 | 5:55pm EST

Air Strikes in Aleppo

<p>A man runs as he carries a child who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, at al-Ferdaws in Aleppo January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

A man runs as he carries a child who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, at al-Ferdaws in Aleppo January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

A man runs as he carries a child who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, at al-Ferdaws in Aleppo January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Close
1 / 16
<p>People gather at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at al- Ferdaws in Aleppo January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

People gather at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at al- Ferdaws in Aleppo January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

People gather at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at al- Ferdaws in Aleppo January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Close
2 / 16
<p>Rebel fighters and civilians help a man who survived what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at al- Ferdaws in Aleppo January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

Rebel fighters and civilians help a man who survived what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at al- Ferdaws in Aleppo January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

Rebel fighters and civilians help a man who survived what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at al- Ferdaws in Aleppo January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Close
3 / 16
<p>Smoke rises from a bus station hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, as garbage fills the street in Jisr al-Hajj in Aleppo January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

Smoke rises from a bus station hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, as garbage fills the street in Jisr al-Hajj in Aleppo January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

Smoke rises from a bus station hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, as garbage fills the street in Jisr al-Hajj in Aleppo January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Close
4 / 16
<p>A man is helped by civilians at a bus station hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Jisr al-Hajj in Aleppo January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

A man is helped by civilians at a bus station hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Jisr al-Hajj in Aleppo January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

A man is helped by civilians at a bus station hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Jisr al-Hajj in Aleppo January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Close
5 / 16
<p>Men rush to a site hit by what activists say are barrel bombs dropped by government forces on al-Katerji district in Aleppo, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

Men rush to a site hit by what activists say are barrel bombs dropped by government forces on al-Katerji district in Aleppo, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

Men rush to a site hit by what activists say are barrel bombs dropped by government forces on al-Katerji district in Aleppo, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
6 / 16
<p>A resident removes debris from a damaged site after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Karam Al-Beik area of Aleppo, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

A resident removes debris from a damaged site after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Karam Al-Beik area of Aleppo, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

A resident removes debris from a damaged site after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Karam Al-Beik area of Aleppo, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Close
7 / 16
<p>A resident removes debris from a damaged site after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Karam Al-Beik area of Aleppo, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

A resident removes debris from a damaged site after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Karam Al-Beik area of Aleppo, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

A resident removes debris from a damaged site after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Karam Al-Beik area of Aleppo, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Close
8 / 16
<p>Firefighters extinguish burning vehicles at a bus station hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Jisr al-Hajj in Aleppo January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

Firefighters extinguish burning vehicles at a bus station hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Jisr al-Hajj in Aleppo January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

Firefighters extinguish burning vehicles at a bus station hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Jisr al-Hajj in Aleppo January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Close
9 / 16
<p>A resident removes debris at a damaged site after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Karam Al-Beik area of Aleppo, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

A resident removes debris at a damaged site after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Karam Al-Beik area of Aleppo, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

A resident removes debris at a damaged site after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Karam Al-Beik area of Aleppo, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Close
10 / 16
<p>Residents remove debris at a damaged site after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Karam Al-Beik area of Aleppo, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

Residents remove debris at a damaged site after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Karam Al-Beik area of Aleppo, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

Residents remove debris at a damaged site after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Karam Al-Beik area of Aleppo, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Close
11 / 16
<p>Rebel fighters and civilians inspect a crater caused by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on a bus station in Jisr al-Hajj in Aleppo January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

Rebel fighters and civilians inspect a crater caused by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on a bus station in Jisr al-Hajj in Aleppo January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

Rebel fighters and civilians inspect a crater caused by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on a bus station in Jisr al-Hajj in Aleppo January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Close
12 / 16
<p>Residents inspect a damaged site after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Karam Al-Beik area of Aleppo, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

Residents inspect a damaged site after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Karam Al-Beik area of Aleppo, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

Residents inspect a damaged site after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Karam Al-Beik area of Aleppo, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Close
13 / 16
<p>Men point as they look up after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at al- Ferdaws in Aleppo January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

Men point as they look up after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at al- Ferdaws in Aleppo January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

Men point as they look up after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at al- Ferdaws in Aleppo January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Close
14 / 16
<p>Burning buses are seen at a bus station hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Jisr al-Hajj in Aleppo January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

Burning buses are seen at a bus station hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Jisr al-Hajj in Aleppo January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

Burning buses are seen at a bus station hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Jisr al-Hajj in Aleppo January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Close
15 / 16
<p>Residents inspect a damaged site after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Karam Al-Beik area of Aleppo, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

Residents inspect a damaged site after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Karam Al-Beik area of Aleppo, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

Residents inspect a damaged site after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Karam Al-Beik area of Aleppo, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
In the cold again

In the cold again

Next Slideshows

In the cold again

In the cold again

A deep freeze and snow return to the Midwest and East Coast.

Jan 22 2014
Flooding in Philippines

Flooding in Philippines

Torrential rain strikes the southern island of Mindanao.

Jan 22 2014
Syrian refugees in Bulgaria

Syrian refugees in Bulgaria

The Bulgarian army has started construction on 19 miles of fencing to prevent an influx of illegal immigrants, mainly asylum seekers from Syria.

Jan 21 2014
Sochi's indigenous people

Sochi's indigenous people

Circassians are indigenous to the Sochi region, but most were scattered around the world after a 19th century tsarist military campaign resulted in the deaths...

Jan 21 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast