Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 8, 2016 | 12:45pm EST

Air strikes in Damascus as Syrian army edges closer

An injured boy lies in a field hospital after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

An injured boy lies in a field hospital after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
An injured boy lies in a field hospital after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
1 / 19
A man walks in a damaged site after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man walks in a damaged site after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A man walks in a damaged site after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
2 / 19
A blood stain is pictured near a hat on the ground after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A blood stain is pictured near a hat on the ground after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A blood stain is pictured near a hat on the ground after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
3 / 19
Blood stains the damaged ground after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Blood stains the damaged ground after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Blood stains the damaged ground after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
4 / 19
An injured man lies on a stretcher after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

An injured man lies on a stretcher after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
An injured man lies on a stretcher after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
5 / 19
An injured girl reacts at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

An injured girl reacts at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
An injured girl reacts at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
6 / 19
A man inspects the damage at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man inspects the damage at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A man inspects the damage at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
7 / 19
Men evacuate a girl from a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Men evacuate a girl from a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Men evacuate a girl from a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
8 / 19
A civil defence member carries an injured girl after an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A civil defence member carries an injured girl after an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A civil defence member carries an injured girl after an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
9 / 19
Civil defence members work at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Civil defence members work at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Civil defence members work at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
10 / 19
Boys stand at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Boys stand at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Boys stand at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
11 / 19
Civil defence members carry injured girls after an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Civil defence members carry injured girls after an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Civil defence members carry injured girls after an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
12 / 19
Blood stains the ground under swings in a damaged kindergarten after an air strike in the rebel-held besieged city of Harasta, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Blood stains the ground under swings in a damaged kindergarten after an air strike in the rebel-held besieged city of Harasta, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
Blood stains the ground under swings in a damaged kindergarten after an air strike in the rebel-held besieged city of Harasta, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
13 / 19
Blood stains the ground of a kindergarten after an air strike in the rebel-held besieged city of Harasta, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Blood stains the ground of a kindergarten after an air strike in the rebel-held besieged city of Harasta, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
Blood stains the ground of a kindergarten after an air strike in the rebel-held besieged city of Harasta, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
14 / 19
A toy vehicle lies next to blood stains on the ground of a kindergarten after an air strike in the rebel-held besieged city of Harasta, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A toy vehicle lies next to blood stains on the ground of a kindergarten after an air strike in the rebel-held besieged city of Harasta, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
A toy vehicle lies next to blood stains on the ground of a kindergarten after an air strike in the rebel-held besieged city of Harasta, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
15 / 19
A man shows a damaged shoe of a child, after an air strike on a kindergarten in the rebel-held besieged city of Harasta, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man shows a damaged shoe of a child, after an air strike on a kindergarten in the rebel-held besieged city of Harasta, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
A man shows a damaged shoe of a child, after an air strike on a kindergarten in the rebel-held besieged city of Harasta, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
16 / 19
People walk past a damaged site after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

People walk past a damaged site after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
People walk past a damaged site after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
17 / 19
A girl runs past a damaged site after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A girl runs past a damaged site after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
A girl runs past a damaged site after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
18 / 19
A man carries a boy past a damaged site after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man carries a boy past a damaged site after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
A man carries a boy past a damaged site after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Next Slideshows

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Nov 08 2016
Eve of the election

Eve of the election

The presidential campaign enters the final stretch.

Nov 08 2016
The U.S. election from abroad

The U.S. election from abroad

From burning effigies in Britain to burgers in Japan a look at how the world sees the U.S. presidential election.

Nov 07 2016
On the frontlines of Mosul

On the frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces try to drive Islamic State from their last major stronghold in the country.

Nov 07 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast