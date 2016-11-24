Air strikes in Douma
A boy cleans a damaged mosque at a site hit yesterday by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A civil defence member runs at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A civil defence member works at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A view shows the damage inside a mosque at a site hit yesterday by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A civilian walks out of a damaged mosque at a site hit yesterday by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A civil defence member stands amid smoke at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Civil defence members try to put out a fire at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People clean a damaged mosque at a site hit yesterday by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man looks at a burning house at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Civil defence members try to put out a fire at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Boys clean a damaged mosque at a site hit yesterday by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
