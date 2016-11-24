Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 24, 2016 | 1:50pm EST

Air strikes in Douma

A boy cleans a damaged mosque at a site hit yesterday by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A boy cleans a damaged mosque at a site hit yesterday by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A boy cleans a damaged mosque at a site hit yesterday by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
1 / 11
A civil defence member runs at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A civil defence member runs at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
A civil defence member runs at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
2 / 11
A civil defence member works at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A civil defence member works at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
A civil defence member works at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
3 / 11
A view shows the damage inside a mosque at a site hit yesterday by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A view shows the damage inside a mosque at a site hit yesterday by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A view shows the damage inside a mosque at a site hit yesterday by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
4 / 11
A civilian walks out of a damaged mosque at a site hit yesterday by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A civilian walks out of a damaged mosque at a site hit yesterday by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A civilian walks out of a damaged mosque at a site hit yesterday by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
5 / 11
A civil defence member stands amid smoke at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A civil defence member stands amid smoke at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
A civil defence member stands amid smoke at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
6 / 11
Civil defence members try to put out a fire at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Civil defence members try to put out a fire at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Civil defence members try to put out a fire at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
7 / 11
People clean a damaged mosque at a site hit yesterday by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

People clean a damaged mosque at a site hit yesterday by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
People clean a damaged mosque at a site hit yesterday by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
8 / 11
A man looks at a burning house at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man looks at a burning house at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
A man looks at a burning house at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
9 / 11
Civil defence members try to put out a fire at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Civil defence members try to put out a fire at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Civil defence members try to put out a fire at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
10 / 11
Boys clean a damaged mosque at a site hit yesterday by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Boys clean a damaged mosque at a site hit yesterday by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
Boys clean a damaged mosque at a site hit yesterday by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Nov 24 2016
Fleeing Islamic State in Mosul

Fleeing Islamic State in Mosul

Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, leave everything behind to take up refuge in camps away from the fighting.

Nov 23 2016
Eight years of Obama's turkey pardons

Eight years of Obama's turkey pardons

A look back at the National Thanksgiving Turkeys pardoned by President Barack Obama during his eight years in the White House.

Nov 23 2016
Burning oilfields of Mosul

Burning oilfields of Mosul

Islamic State fighters set fire to oilfields near the besieged Iraqi city.

Nov 23 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast