Air strikes in rebel-held Syria
Civilians walk past damages at a site hit by air strikes in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man walks at a site hit by air strikes in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Civil defence members work at a site hit by air strikes in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man takes pictures with his mobile phone at a site by an air strikes in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Men transport a casualty at a site hit by air strikes in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Boys salvage goods from a site hit by air strikes in the rebel held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
People inspect a site hit by air strikes in the rebel held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Civil defence members transport a casualty after an air strikes in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A casualty receives treatment inside a field hospital after an air strikes in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People gather at a site hit by air strikes in the rebel held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Men remove a casualty at a site hit by air strikes in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Civil defence members and civilians search for survivors after an air strikes in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People inspect a site hit by air strikes in the rebel held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Men walk along a site hit by air strikes in the rebel held town of Atareb in Aleppo province. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A man reacts at a site hit by an air strikes in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People inspect the damage at a site hit by air strikes in the rebel held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
People inspect a site hit by an air strikes in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
