Air strikes in rebel-held Syria

A boy stands near a damaged building after an airstrike yesterday in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A man runs near a burning car after an airstrike in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
People inspect a damaged site after airstrikes in the rebel held Karam Houmid neighbourhood in Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A medic holds a dead child after airstrikes in the rebel held Karam Houmid neighbourhood in Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
People walk on the rubble of damaged buildings at a site hit overnight by an air strike in the rebel-held area of Seif al-Dawla neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
One of the warning leaflets dropped by the Syrian army is seen in the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo. The leaflet reads (top) "This is your destiny!!!" and (bottom L) " who is next" as it depicts pictures of killed rebel commanders and fighters. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
A child eats a corn comb while carrying a bag of bread in a damaged site after an airstrike yesterday in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A man inspects damage near a hole in the ground after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Ansari neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
A damaged field hospital room is seen after airstrikes in a rebel held area in Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
A man stands on the balcony of a damaged building after an airstrike yesterday in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Children play with water from a burst water pipe at a site hit yesterday by an air strike in Aleppo's rebel-controlled al-Mashad neighbourhood. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
People look at the sky fearing an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Myassar neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
People dig in the rubble in an ongoing search for survivors at a site hit previously by an airstrike in the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
A man carries an injured boy after an airstrike in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
A boy inspects a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
Stacks of bread are seen at a damaged site after an airstrike in the rebel-held Bab al-Maqam neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
