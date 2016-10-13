Edition:
Air strikes in rebel-held Syria

Civil defense members carry an injured man after an air strike in the rebel-held Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Civil defense members carry an injured man after an air strike in the rebel-held Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People inspect the damage as a civilian walks near bloodstains at a market hit by air strikes in Aleppo's rebel-held al-Fardous district. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

People inspect the damage as a civilian walks near bloodstains at a market hit by air strikes in Aleppo's rebel-held al-Fardous district. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man reacts on the rubble of damaged buildings after losing relatives to an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man reacts on the rubble of damaged buildings after losing relatives to an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A civil defense member runs at a market hit by air strikes in Aleppo's rebel-held al-Fardous district. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A civil defense member runs at a market hit by air strikes in Aleppo's rebel-held al-Fardous district. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A boy stands near a damaged building after an airstrike yesterday in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A boy stands near a damaged building after an airstrike yesterday in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man runs near a burning car after an airstrike in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man runs near a burning car after an airstrike in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A medic holds a dead child after airstrikes in the rebel held Karam Houmid neighbourhood in Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A medic holds a dead child after airstrikes in the rebel held Karam Houmid neighbourhood in Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People walk on the rubble of damaged buildings at a site hit overnight by an air strike in the rebel-held area of Seif al-Dawla neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

People walk on the rubble of damaged buildings at a site hit overnight by an air strike in the rebel-held area of Seif al-Dawla neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
One of the warning leaflets dropped by the Syrian army is seen in the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo. The leaflet reads (top) "This is your destiny!!!" and (bottom L) " who is next" as it depicts pictures of killed rebel commanders and fighters. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

One of the warning leaflets dropped by the Syrian army is seen in the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo. The leaflet reads (top) "This is your destiny!!!" and (bottom L) " who is next" as it depicts pictures of killed rebel commanders and fighters. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A child eats a corn comb while carrying a bag of bread in a damaged site after an airstrike yesterday in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A child eats a corn comb while carrying a bag of bread in a damaged site after an airstrike yesterday in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People inspect a damaged site after airstrikes in the rebel held Karam Houmid neighbourhood in Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

People inspect a damaged site after airstrikes in the rebel held Karam Houmid neighbourhood in Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Children play with water from a burst water pipe at a site hit yesterday by an air strike in Aleppo's rebel-controlled al-Mashad neighbourhood. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Children play with water from a burst water pipe at a site hit yesterday by an air strike in Aleppo's rebel-controlled al-Mashad neighbourhood. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man inspects damage near a hole in the ground after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Ansari neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man inspects damage near a hole in the ground after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Ansari neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People look at the sky fearing an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Myassar neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

People look at the sky fearing an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Myassar neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man stands on the balcony of a damaged building after an airstrike yesterday in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man stands on the balcony of a damaged building after an airstrike yesterday in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A damaged field hospital room is seen after airstrikes in a rebel held area in Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A damaged field hospital room is seen after airstrikes in a rebel held area in Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man carries an injured boy after an airstrike in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man carries an injured boy after an airstrike in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People dig in the rubble in an ongoing search for survivors at a site hit previously by an airstrike in the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

People dig in the rubble in an ongoing search for survivors at a site hit previously by an airstrike in the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A boy inspects a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A boy inspects a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
