Air strikes in Syria
A boy, whose brother was killed, reacts at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A civil defence member carries an injured girl at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Civilians and civil defence members look for survivors at a site damaged after Russian air strikes on the Syrian rebel-held city of Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
People inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Smoke rises after airstrikes on Aleppo's rebel held neighborhoods. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Civilians and civil defence members carry an injured woman on a stretcher at a site damaged after Russian air strikes on the Syrian rebel-held city of Idlib. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
People inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Civilians and civil defence members look for survivors at a site damaged after Russian air strikes on the Syrian rebel-held city of Idlib. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A woman runs holding a walkie-talkie towards a damaged site after an airstrike on the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A civil defence member gestures to a fellow member near an excavator as they look for survivors at a site damaged after Russian air strikes on the Syrian rebel-held city of Idlib. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Boys help their injured friend after an airstrike on Aleppo's rebel held al-Fardous district. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A rebel fighter and civil defence members carry a dead body removed from under debris after Russian air strikes on the Syrian rebel-held city of Idlib. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Dust covered men walk in an area damaged by an airstrike on the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A woman stands near a man covered with dust at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held area of Aleppo's al-Sukari district. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Men are seen covered with dust at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held area of Aleppo's al-Sukari district. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Men inspect damage after an airstrike on Aleppo's rebel held al-Hallak neighborhood. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A civil defence member walks as people gesture at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Civil defence members carry an injured man into an ambulance after Russian air strikes on the Syrian rebel-held city of Idlib. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A boy carries bread as he makes his way through rubble of a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held area of Aleppo's al-Sukari district. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Men inspect damage after an airstrike on Aleppo's rebel held al-Hallak neighborhood. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
