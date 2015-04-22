Air strikes in Yemen
People inspect the site of an air strike in Yemen's northwestern city of Saada, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises during an air strike on an army weapons depot on a mountain overlooking Sanaa, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A view shows damage in a factory, caused by an air strike on Monday that hit a nearby army weapons depot, in Sanaa, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A picture of Saudia Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz lies amidst debris at the damaged entrance to the headquarters of the Saudi Cultural Center in Sanaa, caused by an April 20 air strike that hit a nearby army weapons depot, in Sanaa April 21,...more
Boys stand in front of an artillery shell partially buried in the ground along a street damaged by an air strike on Monday that hit a nearby army weapons depot, in Sanaa April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A man looks at damage in his house caused by an April 20 air strike that hit a nearby army weapons depot in Sanaa April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A police trooper walks on a street littered with debris by an air strike on a nearby Scud missile base in Sanaa April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A follower of the Houthi group raises his weapon as he stands on a vehicle on a damaged street, caused by an April 20 air strike that hit a nearby army weapons depot, in Sanaa April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A car damaged by an air strike on Monday that hit a nearby army weapons depot, is seen in Sanaa April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A guard looks at an artillery shell inside a factory damaged by an air strike on Monday that hit a nearby army weapons depot, in Sanaa April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A man injured in a recent air strike lies on a hospital bed in Sanaa April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Smoke is seen at a damaged street, caused by an April 20 air strike that hit a nearby army weapons depot, in Sanaa April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A stadium is seen after it was destroyed by an air strike in Ibb, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Rockets fly from a missile base that was hit by an air strike in Sanaa April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man injured during an air strike lies on a hospital bed in Sanaa, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People salvage belongings from a government bank that was hit during an air strike in Saada, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People lower the body of a victim of a Saudi-led air strike into a grave in Sanaa, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man reacts at the site of an air strike in Sanaa April 8, 2015. A Saudi-led coalition air strike hit an office of Yemen's Houthi rebels near the pro-Houthi television channel al-Maseera in central Sanaa on Wednesday, witnesses said. REUTERS/Khaled...more
A man reacts at the site of an airstrike in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People walk out of their house damaged by an air strike in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy transports containers of water at a private well as people store water, amid shortage of clean drinking water, in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A girl runs for shelter during an air strike in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy searches for food amongst litter on a streetside in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People gather on the wreckage of a house destroyed by an air strike in the Bait Rejal village west of Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People react at the site of an airstrike in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man shows the damage inside his house after an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Boys hold shrapnel at the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Fire is seen at a military site after it was hit by an air strike on the Faj Attan mountain of Sanaa, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Smoke billows from military barracks in the Jabal al-Jumaima mountain following an air strike near Sanaa, Yemen, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A photo frame and a purse hang on a room wall of a house destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa airport, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man displays the bloodied shirt of a victim at the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa, April 4, 2015. An air strike on a village near the Yemeni capital Sanaa killed a family of nine, residents said on...more
People uncover the body of a man from under the rubble of a house destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People flee Sanaa with their belongings fearing renewed air strikes, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
An arms depot explodes at the Jabal Hadeed military compound in Aden, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nabeel Quaiti
A boy sits at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
