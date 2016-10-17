Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 17, 2016 | 10:31am EDT

Air strikes on Aleppo

A Civil Defence member stands as a front loader removes debris after an air strike Sunday in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A Civil Defence member stands as a front loader removes debris after an air strike Sunday in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
A Civil Defence member stands as a front loader removes debris after an air strike Sunday in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
1 / 20
People remove belongings from a damaged site after an air strike Sunday in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

People remove belongings from a damaged site after an air strike Sunday in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
People remove belongings from a damaged site after an air strike Sunday in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
2 / 20
People walk near a damaged vehicle after an air strike Sunday in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

People walk near a damaged vehicle after an air strike Sunday in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
People walk near a damaged vehicle after an air strike Sunday in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
3 / 20
People bury relatives whom died in an airstrike yesterday in the rebel held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood, in Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

People bury relatives whom died in an airstrike yesterday in the rebel held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood, in Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
People bury relatives whom died in an airstrike yesterday in the rebel held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood, in Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
4 / 20
People remove belongings from a damaged site after an air strike Sunday in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

People remove belongings from a damaged site after an air strike Sunday in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
People remove belongings from a damaged site after an air strike Sunday in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
5 / 20
A damaged site is pictured after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A damaged site is pictured after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
A damaged site is pictured after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
6 / 20
A youth inspects a damaged site after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A youth inspects a damaged site after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
A youth inspects a damaged site after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
7 / 20
People inspect a site damaged after an airstrike in the rebel held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

People inspect a site damaged after an airstrike in the rebel held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
People inspect a site damaged after an airstrike in the rebel held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
8 / 20
Civil Defence members inspect a damaged site after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Civil Defence members inspect a damaged site after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
Civil Defence members inspect a damaged site after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
9 / 20
Residents inspect a damaged site after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Residents inspect a damaged site after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
Residents inspect a damaged site after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
10 / 20
A man reacts on the rubble of damaged buildings after losing relatives to an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man reacts on the rubble of damaged buildings after losing relatives to an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
A man reacts on the rubble of damaged buildings after losing relatives to an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
11 / 20
Boys inspect a site damaged after an airstrike in the rebel held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Boys inspect a site damaged after an airstrike in the rebel held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
Boys inspect a site damaged after an airstrike in the rebel held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
12 / 20
People inspect the damage at a market hit by air strikes in Aleppo's rebel-held al-Fardous district. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

People inspect the damage at a market hit by air strikes in Aleppo's rebel-held al-Fardous district. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
People inspect the damage at a market hit by air strikes in Aleppo's rebel-held al-Fardous district. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
13 / 20
A medic holds a dead child after airstrikes in the rebel held Karam Houmid neighbourhood in Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A medic holds a dead child after airstrikes in the rebel held Karam Houmid neighbourhood in Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A medic holds a dead child after airstrikes in the rebel held Karam Houmid neighbourhood in Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
14 / 20
People dig in the rubble in an ongoing search for survivors at a site hit previously by an airstrike in the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

People dig in the rubble in an ongoing search for survivors at a site hit previously by an airstrike in the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
People dig in the rubble in an ongoing search for survivors at a site hit previously by an airstrike in the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
15 / 20
People inspect the damage as a civilian walks near bloodstains at a market hit by air strikes in Aleppo's rebel-held al-Fardous district. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

People inspect the damage as a civilian walks near bloodstains at a market hit by air strikes in Aleppo's rebel-held al-Fardous district. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
People inspect the damage as a civilian walks near bloodstains at a market hit by air strikes in Aleppo's rebel-held al-Fardous district. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
16 / 20
A civil defence member runs at a market hit by air strikes in Aleppo's rebel-held al-Fardous district. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A civil defence member runs at a market hit by air strikes in Aleppo's rebel-held al-Fardous district. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A civil defence member runs at a market hit by air strikes in Aleppo's rebel-held al-Fardous district. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
17 / 20
Men inspect a site damaged after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Men inspect a site damaged after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Men inspect a site damaged after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
18 / 20
People inspect the damage at a market hit by airstrikes in Aleppo's rebel held al-Fardous district. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

People inspect the damage at a market hit by airstrikes in Aleppo's rebel held al-Fardous district. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
People inspect the damage at a market hit by airstrikes in Aleppo's rebel held al-Fardous district. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
19 / 20
A front loader operates at a market hit by air strikes in Aleppo's rebel-held al-Fardous district. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A front loader operates at a market hit by air strikes in Aleppo's rebel-held al-Fardous district. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A front loader operates at a market hit by air strikes in Aleppo's rebel-held al-Fardous district. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Mourning the Thai king

Mourning the Thai king

Next Slideshows

Mourning the Thai king

Mourning the Thai king

The people of Thailand mourn the passing of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, seen as head of an institution central to Thai identity and a father-figure to the nation.

Oct 17 2016
Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

Images from the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in Haiti.

Oct 14 2016
The city under water

The city under water

The city of Lumberton was one of the hardest hit when Hurricane Matthew swept North Carolina.

Oct 14 2016
Funeral for Keith Scott

Funeral for Keith Scott

Family members and friends gather for the funeral of police shooting victim Keith Lamont Scott in South Carolina.

Oct 14 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast