Pictures | Tue Oct 28, 2014 | 11:23am EDT

Air strikes on Kobani

An explosion following an air-strike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani, October 28, 2014 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town, October 27, 2014 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Kurdish refugees stand and walk on a hilltop as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Turkish Kurds watch as smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobani, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Turkish Kurds watch the smoke rises from Syrian town of Kobani, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as Turkish Kurds watch near the Mursitpinar border crossing, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Smoke rises after an U.S.-led air strike in the Syrian town of Kobani, Ocotber 8, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobani, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Turkish Kurds watch smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as Turkish Kurds watch, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises from a village on the outskirts of the Syrian town of Kobani, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tracer rounds cross the sky over the Syrian town of Kobani during an airstrike, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An explosion following an air-strike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani, October 28, 2014 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

