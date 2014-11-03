Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 3, 2014 | 12:10pm EST

Air strikes on Kobani

An explosion following an airstrike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
An explosion following an air-strike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Kurdish refugees stand and walk on a hilltop as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Turkish Kurds watch as smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobani.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Turkish Kurds watch the smoke rises from Syrian town of Kobani.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as Turkish Kurds watch near the Mursitpinar border crossing.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Smoke rises after an U.S.-led air strike in the Syrian town of Kobani.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobani.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Turkish Kurds watch smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Smoke rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as Turkish Kurds watch.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Smoke rises from a village on the outskirts of the Syrian town of Kobani.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Tracer rounds cross the sky over the Syrian town of Kobani during an airstrike.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
