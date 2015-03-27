Air strikes on Yemen

Civil defense workers and people search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. Warplanes bombed the main airport and the nearby al Dulaimi military air base of the Houthi-held capital...more

Civil defense workers and people search for survivors under the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. Warplanes bombed the main airport and the nearby al Dulaimi military air base of the Houthi-held capital Sanaa, residents said, in an apparent attempt to weaken the Houthis' air power and ability to fire missiles. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

