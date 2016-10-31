Air strikes on Yemen prison
People gather at a prison struck by Arab coalition warplanes in al-Zaydiyah district of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
The body of a man is seen at a prison struck by Arab coalition warplanes in al-Zaydiyah district of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
People gather at a prison struck by Arab coalition warplanes in al-Zaydiyah district of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A man stands on the rubble of a prison struck by Arab coalition warplanes in al-Zaydiyah district of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
People carry the body of a man at the yard of a prison struck by Arab coalition warplanes in al-Zaydiyah district of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Medics attend to a man injured by Saudi-led air strikes on a prison near the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A view of a prison struck by Arab coalition warplanes in al-Zaydiyah district of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Bodies of dead people are seen at the yard of a prison struck by Arab coalition warplanes in al-Zaydiyah district of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
People stand on the rubble of a prison struck by Arab coalition warplanes in al-Zaydiyah district of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Medics attend to a man injured by Saudi-led air strikes on a prison near the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
People recover the body of a man at a prison struck by Arab coalition warplanes in al-Zaydiyah district of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
