Pictures | Mon Oct 31, 2016 | 12:15pm EDT

Air strikes on Yemen prison

People gather at a prison struck by Arab coalition warplanes in al-Zaydiyah district of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
The body of a man is seen at a prison struck by Arab coalition warplanes in al-Zaydiyah district of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
People gather at a prison struck by Arab coalition warplanes in al-Zaydiyah district of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
A man stands on the rubble of a prison struck by Arab coalition warplanes in al-Zaydiyah district of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
People carry the body of a man at the yard of a prison struck by Arab coalition warplanes in al-Zaydiyah district of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Medics attend to a man injured by Saudi-led air strikes on a prison near the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
A view of a prison struck by Arab coalition warplanes in al-Zaydiyah district of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Bodies of dead people are seen at the yard of a prison struck by Arab coalition warplanes in al-Zaydiyah district of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
People stand on the rubble of a prison struck by Arab coalition warplanes in al-Zaydiyah district of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Medics attend to a man injured by Saudi-led air strikes on a prison near the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
People recover the body of a man at a prison struck by Arab coalition warplanes in al-Zaydiyah district of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
