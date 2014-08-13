Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 13, 2014 | 8:15am EDT

Air strikes target Islamic State

Flight deck crew member confirms the deck is all clear before a F/A-18C Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron take offs the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, in the Gulf August 12, 2014. Planes have been taking off from the USS George H.W. Bush to strike key positions taken over by the Islamic State fighters in Iraq. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Flight deck crew member confirms the deck is all clear before a F/A-18C Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron take offs the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, in the Gulf August 12, 2014. Planes have been taking off from the USS George H.W. Bush to...more

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
Flight deck crew member confirms the deck is all clear before a F/A-18C Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron take offs the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, in the Gulf August 12, 2014. Planes have been taking off from the USS George H.W. Bush to strike key positions taken over by the Islamic State fighters in Iraq. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
1 / 16
Weapon handlers carry an air to air missile from a F/A-18F Super Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron onboard the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, in the Gulf August 12, 2014. . REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Weapon handlers carry an air to air missile from a F/A-18F Super Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron onboard the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, in the Gulf August 12, 2014. . REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
Weapon handlers carry an air to air missile from a F/A-18F Super Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron onboard the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, in the Gulf August 12, 2014. . REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
2 / 16
Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga troops watch as smoke billows from the town of Makhmur during clashes with Islamic State militants August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga troops watch as smoke billows from the town of Makhmur during clashes with Islamic State militants August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga troops watch as smoke billows from the town of Makhmur during clashes with Islamic State militants August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
3 / 16
A F/A-18E Super Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron comes in to land onboard the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, in the Gulf August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A F/A-18E Super Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron comes in to land onboard the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, in the Gulf August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
A F/A-18E Super Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron comes in to land onboard the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, in the Gulf August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
4 / 16
A F/A-18E Super Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron is catapulted off the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, in the Gulf August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A F/A-18E Super Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron is catapulted off the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, in the Gulf August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
A F/A-18E Super Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron is catapulted off the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, in the Gulf August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
5 / 16
Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga troops watch as smoke billows from the town of Makhmur during clashes with Islamic State militants August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga troops watch as smoke billows from the town of Makhmur during clashes with Islamic State militants August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga troops watch as smoke billows from the town of Makhmur during clashes with Islamic State militants August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
6 / 16
A volunteer with the Iraqi security forces stands next to the wreckage of a vehicle belonging to the Islamic State after the area was taken over by Iraqi security forces from IS militants in Adhaim, a village in Diyala province north of Baghdad August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A volunteer with the Iraqi security forces stands next to the wreckage of a vehicle belonging to the Islamic State after the area was taken over by Iraqi security forces from IS militants in Adhaim, a village in Diyala province north of Baghdad...more

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
A volunteer with the Iraqi security forces stands next to the wreckage of a vehicle belonging to the Islamic State after the area was taken over by Iraqi security forces from IS militants in Adhaim, a village in Diyala province north of Baghdad August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 16
A flight deck crew member stands clear as a F/A-18C Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron takes off the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, in the Gulf August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A flight deck crew member stands clear as a F/A-18C Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron takes off the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, in the Gulf August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
A flight deck crew member stands clear as a F/A-18C Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron takes off the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, in the Gulf August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
8 / 16
A still image captured from U.S. Navy cockpit video shows an F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the Fighting Black Lions of Strike Fighter Squadron 213 in a mid-air refueling after launching from the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Arabian Gulf on August 10, 2014 in this video released on August 11, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters

A still image captured from U.S. Navy cockpit video shows an F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the Fighting Black Lions of Strike Fighter Squadron 213 in a mid-air refueling after launching from the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Arabian...more

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
A still image captured from U.S. Navy cockpit video shows an F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the Fighting Black Lions of Strike Fighter Squadron 213 in a mid-air refueling after launching from the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Arabian Gulf on August 10, 2014 in this video released on August 11, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters
Close
9 / 16
A still image captured from U.S. Navy video shows U.S. Navy Ordnancemen aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush building GBU-54 500-pound bombs in the Arabian Gulf on August 9, 2014 in this video released on August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Preston Paglinawan/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters

A still image captured from U.S. Navy video shows U.S. Navy Ordnancemen aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush building GBU-54 500-pound bombs in the Arabian Gulf on August 9, 2014 in this video released on August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Preston...more

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
A still image captured from U.S. Navy video shows U.S. Navy Ordnancemen aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush building GBU-54 500-pound bombs in the Arabian Gulf on August 9, 2014 in this video released on August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Preston Paglinawan/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters
Close
10 / 16
A still image captured from U.S. Navy video shows U.S. Navy Ordnancemen aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush building GBU-54 500-pound bombs in the Arabian Gulf on August 9, 2014 in this video released on August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Preston Paglinawan/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters

A still image captured from U.S. Navy video shows U.S. Navy Ordnancemen aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush building GBU-54 500-pound bombs in the Arabian Gulf on August 9, 2014 in this video released on August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Preston...more

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
A still image captured from U.S. Navy video shows U.S. Navy Ordnancemen aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush building GBU-54 500-pound bombs in the Arabian Gulf on August 9, 2014 in this video released on August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Preston Paglinawan/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters
Close
11 / 16
Flight deck crew member gives a thumbs up to take off to pilot of F/A-18C Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron to take off the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, in the Gulf August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Flight deck crew member gives a thumbs up to take off to pilot of F/A-18C Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron to take off the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, in the Gulf August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
Flight deck crew member gives a thumbs up to take off to pilot of F/A-18C Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron to take off the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, in the Gulf August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
12 / 16
A still image captured from U.S. Navy cockpit video shows an F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the Fighting Black Lions of Strike Fighter Squadron 213 after launching from the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Arabian Gulf on August 10, 2014 in this video released on August 11, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters

A still image captured from U.S. Navy cockpit video shows an F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the Fighting Black Lions of Strike Fighter Squadron 213 after launching from the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Arabian Gulf on August 10,...more

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
A still image captured from U.S. Navy cockpit video shows an F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the Fighting Black Lions of Strike Fighter Squadron 213 after launching from the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Arabian Gulf on August 10, 2014 in this video released on August 11, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters
Close
13 / 16
A still image captured from U.S. Navy cockpit video shows an F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the Fighting Black Lions of Strike Fighter Squadron 213 after launching from the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Arabian Gulf on August 10, 2014 in this video released on August 11, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters

A still image captured from U.S. Navy cockpit video shows an F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the Fighting Black Lions of Strike Fighter Squadron 213 after launching from the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Arabian Gulf on August 10,...more

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
A still image captured from U.S. Navy cockpit video shows an F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the Fighting Black Lions of Strike Fighter Squadron 213 after launching from the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Arabian Gulf on August 10, 2014 in this video released on August 11, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters
Close
14 / 16
Smoke billows from the town of Makhmur during clashes between Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga troops and Islamic State militants August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Smoke billows from the town of Makhmur during clashes between Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga troops and Islamic State militants August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
Smoke billows from the town of Makhmur during clashes between Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga troops and Islamic State militants August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
15 / 16
Flight deck crew participates in a Foreign Object Debris procedure onboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, in the Gulf August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Flight deck crew participates in a Foreign Object Debris procedure onboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, in the Gulf August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
Flight deck crew participates in a Foreign Object Debris procedure onboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, in the Gulf August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Plight of Iraq's Yazidis

Plight of Iraq's Yazidis

Next Slideshows

Plight of Iraq's Yazidis

Plight of Iraq's Yazidis

The Islamic State captures Sinjar, prompting thousands from the Yazidi ethnic minority to flee for surrounding mountains.

Aug 12 2014
Rise of the Islamic State

Rise of the Islamic State

The Islamic State has seized large parts of northern Iraq.

Aug 12 2014
Fighting Ebola

Fighting Ebola

Travel bans are imposed as West Africa tries to stop the spread of the worst Ebola outbreak in history.

Aug 12 2014
Robin Williams: 1951 - 2014

Robin Williams: 1951 - 2014

Famed actor and comedian Robin Williams dies at the age of 63.

Aug 12 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast