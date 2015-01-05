Edition:
AirAsia bodies recovered

Indonesian Navy frogmen and underwater demolition unit personnel on a boat carrying bodies from AirAsia flight QZ8501, look as a body is lifted (unseen) to the Indonesian Navy vessel KRI Banda Aceh, at sea, January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adek Berry/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2015
Indonesian military personnel carry caskets containing the remains of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501, recovered off the coast of Borneo, at a military base in Surabaya, January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2015
Indonesian Navy personnel evacuate recovered dead bodies of passengers from AirAsia flight QZ8501, on the the deck of the Indonesian Navy vessel KRI Banda Aceh, at sea, January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adek Berry/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2015
Indonesian military personnel sit next to caskets containing the remains of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501, recovered off the coast of Borneo, at a military base in Surabaya, January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2015
Indonesian military personnel stand guard as a military aircraft carrying caskets containing the remains of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501, recovered off the coast of Borneo, arrives at a military base in Surabaya, January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2015
Indonesian police stand near a Beriev Be-200 amphibious plane carrying equipment for Russian rescue teams searching for AirAsia QZ8501 at the airbase in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
A group of divers in a boat (L) travel toward the KRI Banda Aceh ship during the search operation for passengers onboard AirAsia Flight QZ8501 in the Java Sea, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Sailors from the US Navy's USS Fort Worth searching in the Java Sea for AirAsia Flight QZ8501 make preparations to launch a Tow Fish side scan sonar system from the ship's 11-m rigid hull inflatable boat, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist MC2 Antonio P. Turretto Ramos

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
The body of an AirAsia QZ8501 passenger is carried to an ambulance from a Singapore Navy helicopter at the airbase in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
The reverse side of debris resembling an aircraft window panel recovered by the Republic of Singapore Navy, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Singapore Ministry of Defence

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2015
Indonesian military personnel carry caskets containing the remains of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501, recovered off the coast of Borneo, at a military base in Surabaya, January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2015
The body of an AirAsia QZ8501 passenger is carried to an ambulance after being transported from a ship by a U.S. Navy helicopter from the USS Sampson at the airbase in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Indonesian Air Force crew members taking part in the search for AirAsia QZ8501 wait out a rain storm under the tail of a cargo plane at the airbase in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Indonesian policemen involved in the search operation for passengers onboard AirAsia Flight QZ8501 pray onboard the deck of the Search and Rescue ship KN Purworejo in the Java Sea, January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Search and Rescue crews carry part of AirAsia QZ8501 transported to shore by a Singapore Navy helicopter at the airbase in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Indonesian Navy personnel prepare to receive two body bags with bodies of passengers from AirAsia flight QZ8501, on the the deck of the Indonesian Navy vessel KRI Banda Aceh, at sea, January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adek Berry/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2015
Rescue team members and policemen lift a boat up onto the deck of the Search and Rescue ship KN Purworejo during a search operation for passengers onboard AirAsia Flight QZ8501 in the Java Sea, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
