AirAsia flight missing
Family members of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 cry at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Republic of Singapore Air Force personnel survey the waters during a search and locate operation for the missing AirAsia QZ8501 plane at an undisclosed search area December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Members of the Search and Rescue Agency SARS carry debris recovered from the sea presumed from missing Indonesia AirAsia flight QZ 8501 at Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Kenarel
Government security officials carry a family member of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 after she collapsed at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (R) walks beside AirAsia's CEO Tony Fernandes after meeting with family members of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Air force personnel carry luggage presumed to be from missing Indonesia AirAsia flight QZ 8501 recovered from the sea at Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Kenarel
Family members of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A crew member of an Indonesian Maritime Surveillance plane says a prayer before a search mission to look for AirAsia's Flight QZ8501 in Pangkal Pinang, Bangka island December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A crew member on an Indonesian Maritime Surveillance looks out the window during a search for AirAsia's Flight QZ8501, north of Bangka island December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Family members of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 pray at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Search and rescue workers prepare to load body bags onto a flight to Kalimantan in Pangkal Pinang, Bangka December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Pilot of Navy airplane CN235 M. Naim holds a map to co-pilot Rahmad while flying over the Java sea during joint search operations of AirAsia flight QZ8501 December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Ireng /Antara Foto
A man points to the area of the search operation for AirAsia QZ 8501 on a map with the movements of navy ships and airplanes at Juanda International Airport in Surabaya, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/M Risyal Hidayat/Antara Foto
A member of an Indonesian Hercules C130 aircrew watches through a window while monitoring the Belitung Timur sea during search operations for AirAsia flight QZ8501 near Belitung island, December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Wahyu Putro/Antara Foto
A man places flowers down as a sign of respect to AirAsia QZ 8501 passengers in Batu, East Java province, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Bowo Sucipto/Antara Foto
Family members of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Family members of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 cry at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Authorities monitor progress in the search for AirAsia Flight QZ8501 in the Mission Control Center inside the National Search and Rescue Agency in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Family of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Family of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Two members of the Indonesian Navy's Tactical Commanding Operator help with the search for AirAsia flight QZ 8501 on board a CN235 aircraft over Karimun Java, in the Java Sea. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Eric Ireng
Family members of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ8501 wait for information inside the AirAsia crisis centre at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto
Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501 talk on their phones while waiting for information inside a crisis center at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, Indonesia, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto
Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501 look at a passenger list inside a crisis center at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, Indonesia, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto
A Changi Airport employee holds up a sign to direct possible relatives of passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore, at Changi Airport in Singapore, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A flight information signboard shows the status of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore at Changi Airport in Singapore, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501 wait for information inside a crisis center at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, Indonesia, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto
People related to passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501arrive at a holding area for relatives at Changi Airport in Singapore, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A sign informing the relatives of passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore is seen next to an information counter at Changi Airport in Singapore, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
