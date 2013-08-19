Airlifting a 1345 pound man
Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, from his house in the Saudi city of Jizan, and to be airlifted to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, August 19, 2013. Shaeri weighs approximately 610 kg (1345 lbs)...more
Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, from his house in the Saudi city of Jizan, and to be airlifted to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, August 19, 2013. Shaeri weighs approximately 610 kg (1345 lbs) and is suffering from severe obesity due to health problems that have resulted in a rapid increase in his weight over the past two years. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, from his house in the Saudi city of Jizan, and airlifting him to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, August 19, 2013. Shaeri weighs approximately 610 kg (1345 lbs) and is suffering from severe obesity due to health problems that have resulted in a rapid increase in his weight over the past two years. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser (SAUDI ARABIA - Tags: HEALTH SOCIETY TRANSPORT)
