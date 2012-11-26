Airport fashion
Singer Lady Gaga waves at the media upon her arrival at Narita International Airport near Tokyo, June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber arrives at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport for his concert, May 10, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Justin Timberlake arrives at Manila's International Airport, March 25, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Beyonce Knowles as she arrives at the international airport in Manila, November 6, 2007. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Julia Roberts arrives at Narita International Airport in Chiba, near Tokyo, August 17, 2010. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Daniel Radcliffe smiles upon his arrival at Narita airport, east of Tokyo, June 27, 2007. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Johnny Depp greets his fans upon his arrival at Narita International Airport, east of Tokyo, December 8, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Anne Hathaway walks out of the airport after her arrival in Venice, September 2, 2008. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Paris Hilton walks out of Shanghai Pudong International Airport, November 20, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily
Actress Marcia Cross of "Desperate Housewives" arrives at Los Angeles international airport, December 13, 2009. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Will Smith greets fans upon his arrival at Narita international airport near Tokyo, January 17, 2007. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive with their children at Narita airport, near Tokyo, January 27, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Janet Jackson waves upon her arrival at New Tokyo international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, April 9, 2008. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Halle Berry arrives at Shanghai Pudong Airport, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song
The Pussycat Dolls upon arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International airport in Manila, June 8, 2009. REUTERS/Manila International Airport Press/Handout
David and Victoria Beckham arrive at the Ciampino airport in Rome, November 17, 2006. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Angelina Jolie arrives with her children Shiloh (L), Pax Thien, Maddox (front R) and Zahara (back R) at New Tokyo International Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, July 26, 2010. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Natalie Portman walks out of the airport next to a fan after her arrival in Venice, August 31, 2008. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Mick Jagger arrives at the Pudong international airport in Shanghai, April 6, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Kylie Minogue arrives at Changi Airport in Singapore, November 24, 2008. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
