Airshow aerial acrobatics over Spain

The Turkish Stars aerobatic team fly their Northrop F-5 Freedom Fighters over a beach during an international airshow in Torre del Mar, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
A McDonnell Douglas EF-18 Hornet fighter jet (bottom) and a Eurocopter EC665 Tiger from the Spanish Air Force. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
An F-16 FAB fighter jet from the Belgian Air Force. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
A McDonnell Douglas EF-18 Hornet fighter jet. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Dassault Mirage 2000D fighter jets from the French Air Force aerobatic patrol Couteau Delta Tactical Display. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
A member of the British aerobatic team Aerosparx. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Eurocopter EC120 Colibri helicopters from the Spanish Air Force's aerobatic team Patrulla Aspa. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
A Canadair CL-215 amphibious aircraft. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Members of the French aerobatic team Patrulla Reva. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
A Eurocopter EC665 Tiger from the Spanish Air Force. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
The Turkish Stars aerobatic team fly their Northrop F-5 Freedom Fighters. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Members of the Turkish Stars aerobatic team fly their Northrop F-5 Freedom Fighters. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Dassault Mirage 2000D fighter jets from the French Air Force aerobatic patrol Couteau Delta Tactical Display. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Members of the Turkish Stars aerobatic team fly their Northrop F-5 Freedom Fighters. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Spanish pilot Salva Ballesta flies with his Soviet-made Yakovlev Yak-52 plane. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
A McDonnell Douglas EF-18 Hornet fighter jet from the Spanish Air Force makes a high speed pass. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
A McDonnell Douglas EF-18 Hornet fighter jet (bottom) and a Bolkow 105 helicopter from the Spanish Air Force. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
