Airshow China
The Bayi aerobatic team from Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force performs during the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
China unveils its J-20 stealth fighter. REUTERS/Stringer
A Chinese WZ-10 military helicopter. REUTERS/Stringer
Britain's Red Arrows flying display team perform. REUTERS/Stringer
A model of a widebody jet, which is planned to be developed by Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) and Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) is presented. China Daily via REUTERS
Britain's Red Arrows flying display team performs. REUTERS/Stringer
Britain's Red Arrows flying display team perform. China Daily/via REUTERS
A Chinese J-10B fighter. REUTERS/Stringer
Britain's Red Arrows flying display team performs. REUTERS/Stringer
Staff of Air China shows the airline's new virtual reality in-flight entertainment system which it hopes to use on short and long-haul flights. REUTERS/Brenda Goh
China's J-10 fighter jets perform. REUTERS/Stringer
China's J-10 fighter jets perform. China Daily/via REUTERS
China unveils its J-20 stealth fighter. REUTERS/Stringer
Britain's Red Arrows flying display team perform. China Daily/via REUTERS
A B-6K strategic bomber aircraft of the Chinese Air Force. REUTERS/Stringer
Britain's Red Arrows flying display team perform. China Daily/via REUTERS
Minister of Trade and Industry of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov (L) and Jin Zhuanglong (3rd, R), chairman of Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) attend an unveiling ceremony from COMAC. China Daily via REUTERS
