Airstrikes in Aleppo
An injured girl, covered with blood, sits at a clinic after being injured by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan more
Men drive a car near a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by government forces in Aleppo's al-Ansari al-Sharqi neighborhood, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Rebel fighters sit on a pick-up truck mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon near the 80th Brigade base in Aleppo, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A girl reacts in front of a damaged bus at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Smoke rises after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Blleramoon district at the northern entrance to the city of Aleppo, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
Men try to extricate a casualty from inside a damaged car after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Atareb, Aleppo countryside, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
A man covered in dust walks at a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by government forces in Aleppo's al-Ansari al-Sharqi neighborhood, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Ghalya Hindawi reacts as she receives treatment for her wounds at a school used for displaced people in the old city of Aleppo, March 23, 2014. Hindawi is suffering from severe burns to more than 50 percent of her body, caused by what activists said...more
Rescuers and residents carry an injured civilian at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A boy walks on rubble of damaged buildings at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Free Syrian Army fighters clean a blanket at a site hit by what activists said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
A photographer, rescuers and civilians rush to a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Men search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Karam homad district in Aleppo, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam...more
Rescuers help an injured civilian at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A man reacts while inspecting with others a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by government forces in Aleppo's al-Ansari al-Sharqi neighborhood, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
People stand at a site hit by what activists said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in the Karam Al-Beik area of Aleppo, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
A man looks down at an unexploded barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at a cemetery in the al-Qatanah neighborhood of Aleppo, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Rescuers clear debris at a site hit by what activists said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in the Karam Al-Beik area of Aleppo, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Civilians react at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A handicapped man uses his crutches to walk along a damaged street at Karm al-Jabal in Aleppo, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
