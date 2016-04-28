Airstrikes in Aleppo
A man reacts at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of al-Kalaseh neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
An injured woman reacts at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man removes medicine inside the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)-backed al-Quds hospital after it was hit by airstrikes, in a rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man gestures as he stands on a damaged building at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of al-Kalaseh neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A civil defence member carries a child that survived from under the rubble at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes, in the rebel-held area of Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A woman, who survived an airstrike, sits amid the damage in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People inspect the damage at the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)-backed al-Quds hospital after it was hit by airstrikes, in a rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes, in the rebel-held area of Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A view shows the damage inside al-Quds hospital which was supported by international medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) after it was hit by airstrikes, in a rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes, in the rebel-held area of Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes, in the rebel-held area of Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A view shows the damage at al-Quds hospital after it was hit by airstrikes, in a rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Women stand on a balcony as they react after airstrikes in the rebel held area of al-Kalaseh neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A front loader operates at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of al-Sukari district of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Women walk past damage near the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)-backed al-Quds hospital after it was hit by airstrikes, in a rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Civil defense members carry a casualty after an airstrike at a field hospital in the rebel held area of al-Sukari district of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A damaged Civil Defense truck is pictured inside a rescue station in the rebel held town of Atareb, Aleppo countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Civil defense members rest amid rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man walks as he holds the hand of an injured boy after an airstrike in the rebel held area of old Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man carries an injured girl after an airstrike in the rebel held area of old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Civil defense members evacuate a woman from a damaged building after airstrikes in the rebel held area of old Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Civil defense members help their injured comrade after airstrikes in the rebel held area of old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
An injured woman is carried after an airstrike in the rebel held area of old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Smoke rises after an airstrike in the rebel held area of old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Next Slideshows
The Cruz-Fiorina ticket
Ted Cruz announces Carly Fiorina will be his vice-presidential running mate if he wins the Republican nomination.
Made in 3D
The output of the 3D printing revolution including shoes, ice cream and a violin.
Face-to-face with Trump
Supporters lay eyes on Donald Trump.
India's worst drought in decades
About 330 million people, almost a quarter of the country's population, are hit by India's worst drought in four decades.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.