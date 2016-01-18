Edition:
Al Qaeda attack in Burkina Faso

Pizzas are seen on the terrace of Cappuccino restaurant after an attack on the restaurant and the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A soldier stands guard in front of burned cars across the street from Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 17, 2016, a day after security forces retook the hotel from al Qaeda fighters who seized it in an assault that killed two dozen people from at least 18 countries and marked a major escalation of Islamist militancy in West Africa. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
A French police officer photographs burned vehicles outside the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Bottles of water are seen in front of Cappuccino restaurant after an attack on the restaurant and the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A forensic police officer exits the Splendid Hotel after al Qaeda militants killed at least 28 people from at least seven countries in an attack on the hotel and a restaurant in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
French and Burkinabe officers inspect burned vehicles outside the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
The "Taxi-Brousse" restaurant, across the street from the Splendid Hotel, is seen in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
A Burkinabe soldier films in front of the burned-out exterior of "Cappuccino" restaurant in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Soldiers secure the area in front of Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
The burned-out exterior of "Cappuccino" restaurant is seen in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Emergency workers stand outside the burned exterior of the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
Police officers are seen outside the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
A view shows vehicles on fire outside Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso in this still image taken from a video January 15, 2016, during a siege by Islamist gunmen. REUTERS/Reuters

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Security officers take their positions outside Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso in this still image taken from a video January 15, 2016, during a siege by Islamist gunmen. REUTERS/Reuters

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
An injured man lies on the floor near the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
A general view shows fire beneath Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso in this still image taken from a video January 15, 2016, during a siege by Islamist gunmen. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
French and U.S. soldiers gather before launching a counter-assault on Islamist gunmen at the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
Burkinabe and French soldiers stand near the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 15, 2016, where suspected Islamist fighters are holding hostages. REUTERS/Ludivine Laniepce

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
French soldiers arrive at the site of the attack in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
A woman who has escaped from the Ouagadougou attack receives medical attention in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
French soldiers arrive at the site of the attack in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
People who have escaped from the Cappuccino restaurant exit a Burkina Faso military vehicle in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
