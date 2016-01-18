Al Qaeda attack in Burkina Faso
Pizzas are seen on the terrace of Cappuccino restaurant after an attack on the restaurant and the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A soldier stands guard in front of burned cars across the street from Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 17, 2016, a day after security forces retook the hotel from al Qaeda fighters who seized it in an assault that killed two dozen...more
A French police officer photographs burned vehicles outside the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Bottles of water are seen in front of Cappuccino restaurant after an attack on the restaurant and the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A forensic police officer exits the Splendid Hotel after al Qaeda militants killed at least 28 people from at least seven countries in an attack on the hotel and a restaurant in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
French and Burkinabe officers inspect burned vehicles outside the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The "Taxi-Brousse" restaurant, across the street from the Splendid Hotel, is seen in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Burkinabe soldier films in front of the burned-out exterior of "Cappuccino" restaurant in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Soldiers secure the area in front of Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The burned-out exterior of "Cappuccino" restaurant is seen in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Emergency workers stand outside the burned exterior of the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Police officers are seen outside the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A view shows vehicles on fire outside Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso in this still image taken from a video January 15, 2016, during a siege by Islamist gunmen. REUTERS/Reuters
Security officers take their positions outside Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso in this still image taken from a video January 15, 2016, during a siege by Islamist gunmen. REUTERS/Reuters
An injured man lies on the floor near the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A general view shows fire beneath Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso in this still image taken from a video January 15, 2016, during a siege by Islamist gunmen. REUTERS/Reuters TV
French and U.S. soldiers gather before launching a counter-assault on Islamist gunmen at the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Burkinabe and French soldiers stand near the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 15, 2016, where suspected Islamist fighters are holding hostages. REUTERS/Ludivine Laniepce
French soldiers arrive at the site of the attack in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman who has escaped from the Ouagadougou attack receives medical attention in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
French soldiers arrive at the site of the attack in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
People who have escaped from the Cappuccino restaurant exit a Burkina Faso military vehicle in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
