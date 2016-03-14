Edition:
Al Qaeda attacks Ivory Coast resort

The feet and utility belt of what Ivorian security officers said was a dead attacker is seen on the beach in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) said it was responsible for storming the beach hotels in Grand Bassam, a weekend retreat popular with Ivorians and westerners, killing 16 people. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
People comfort each other in Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Security forces evacuate an injured person in Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
The hand of a person killed is seen after an attack in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
A security officer examines a hotel after an attack in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Security forces evacuate people in Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Emergency workers and security officers gather on a beach after an attack in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Security forces drive towards Grand Bassam in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
An empty stand selling various goods is seen at the site of an attack on the beach in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
A man comforts an injured boy in Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
A soldier comforts an injured boy in Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Soldiers stand guard next to goods displayed for sale on the beach in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Soldiers stand in guard on the beach in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
