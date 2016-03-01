Edition:
Al Qaeda Inc.

NUSRA FRONT: A Syrian-based official affiliate of al Qaeda's core organization, which is still based in Afghanistan and Pakistan. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Nusra Front is a powerful rebel group comprised of both Syrians and foreign militants and has been formally recognized by the central leadership of al Qaeda as its franchise in Syria. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
The current cessation deal in Syria does not include Nusra Front or Islamic State. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
The leader of Nusra Front Abu Mohamad al-Golani tried unsuccessfully at a recent meeting to convince rival Islamist factions to merge into one unit. But he made clear that Nusra would not cut its ties with al Qaeda, and its allegiance would remain to Ayman al-Zawahri, who took over as leader after U.S. Navy SEALS killed Osama bin Laden in 2011. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
AL SHABAAB: A Somali-based militant group officially affiliated to core al Qaeda. Caption: Members of al Shabaab distribute relief to famine-stricken internally displaced people at Ala Yaasir camp September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2011
The group was pushed out of Mogadishu by African peacekeeping forces in 2011 but has waged a series of gun and grenade attacks to try to overthrow the government and impose its strict version of sharia law. Caption: A Somali police officer (R) arrests a suspected rebel member (L) of al Shabaab among beach goers at the Lido beach north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, March 23, 2012
Al Shabaab is behind a number of raids on Kenyan soil in retaliation for Nairobi sending troops to fight it in its home state of Somalia. Attacks include the shooting spree in Nairobi's Westgate shopping center in 2013 that killed at least 67 people. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, October 18, 2013
Members of al Shabaab display the body of one of seven suspected Burundian peacekeepers from the African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM) who were killed during clashes in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Thursday, February 24, 2011
In 2008 the U.S. designated al Shabaab a foreign terrorist organization. Caption: Men suspected to be from al Shabaab are guarded at a former police station by soldiers of the Somali National Army (SNA) as engineers serving with the Kenyan Contingent of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) searched the premises for improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the southern Somali port city of Kismayu, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price

Reuters / Wednesday, October 03, 2012
AL QAEDA IN THE ARABIAN PENINSULA (AQAP): A Sunni Muslim group that claims to be subordinate to the main global militant organization and has expanded during Yemen's civil war. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2013
Viewed by Western analysts as the most dangerous arm of al Qaeda, AQAP claimed responsibility for the deadly January 2015 attack in Paris on the satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo. Caption: Policemen stand by a tourist's car at the site of a suspected al-Qaeda car bomb attack in the Yemeni province of Marib July 3, 2007. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2007
People look at a man, who residents said was killed by al Qaeda militants, hanging on a bridge in Yemen's southeastern city of Mukalla June 17, 2015. Al Qaeda militants in Yemen killed two alleged Saudi spies, residents said, accusing them of planting tracking devices which enabled the assassination of the group's leader in a suspected U.S. drone strike. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Mansour Dalil (L), an al-Qaeda suspect, reacts after a verdict was announced at a state security court sentencing him to death in Sanaa, Yemen, July 7, 2010. The court sentenced Dalil and co-defendant Mubarak al-Shabwani (R) to death for killing senior security officers in attacks last year. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2010
BOKO HARAM: Nigerian Islamist militant group that pledged allegiance to ISIS last year, but was previously aligned with al Qaeda. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A Chadian soldier embraces a former child soldier of insurgent group Boko Haram in Ngouboua, Chad, April 22, 2015. The young men said they were Chadian nationals forced to join Boko Haram while studying the Koran in Nigeria, and that they escaped and turned themselves in to Chadian authorities. REUTERS/Moumine Ngarmbassa

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
The logo of insurgent group Boko Haram is seen on the cracked windshield of an armored vehicle which Chadian military say they destroyed in battle in Gambaru, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A man, whom the Chadian military say they have taken prisoner for belonging to insurgent group Boko Haram, is seen in Gambaru, February 26, 2015. Accused of killing five people the way Boko Haram does, cutting their throat with a knife, the soldiers gave him a nickname: �The Butcher'. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A girl and her mother rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest by Nigerian military arrive at the Internally displaced people's camp in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
AL QAEDA IN THE ISLAMIC MAGHREB (AQIM): North Africa official affiliate to al Qaeda. Caption: A man walks on the road between Nouahibou and Nouakchott, where three Spanish aid workers were abducted in Mauritania, December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2009
AQIM rose to prominence among militant groups mainly through its involvement in kidnapping Westerners for ransom in Sahel region countries including Mauritania, Niger and Mali. Capion: A French hostage Al Qaeda's north African branch kidnapped in Niger in September is seen in this still image from a video released April 26, 2011 on Islamist internet forums by the group. REUTERS via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2011
A mosque damaged in fighting between French-backed Malian troops and AQIM militants is seen in the town of Konna, Mali, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2013
