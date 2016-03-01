Al Qaeda Inc.
NUSRA FRONT: A Syrian-based official affiliate of al Qaeda's core organization, which is still based in Afghanistan and Pakistan. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Nusra Front is a powerful rebel group comprised of both Syrians and foreign militants and has been formally recognized by the central leadership of al Qaeda as its franchise in Syria. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
The current cessation deal in Syria does not include Nusra Front or Islamic State. REUTERS/Stringer
The leader of Nusra Front Abu Mohamad al-Golani tried unsuccessfully at a recent meeting to convince rival Islamist factions to merge into one unit. But he made clear that Nusra would not cut its ties with al Qaeda, and its allegiance would remain to...more
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
AL SHABAAB: A Somali-based militant group officially affiliated to core al Qaeda. Caption: Members of al Shabaab distribute relief to famine-stricken internally displaced people at Ala Yaasir camp September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
The group was pushed out of Mogadishu by African peacekeeping forces in 2011 but has waged a series of gun and grenade attacks to try to overthrow the government and impose its strict version of sharia law. Caption: A Somali police officer (R)...more
Al Shabaab is behind a number of raids on Kenyan soil in retaliation for Nairobi sending troops to fight it in its home state of Somalia. Attacks include the shooting spree in Nairobi's Westgate shopping center in 2013 that killed at least 67 people....more
Members of al Shabaab display the body of one of seven suspected Burundian peacekeepers from the African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM) who were killed during clashes in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
In 2008 the U.S. designated al Shabaab a foreign terrorist organization. Caption: Men suspected to be from al Shabaab are guarded at a former police station by soldiers of the Somali National Army (SNA) as engineers serving with the Kenyan Contingent...more
AL QAEDA IN THE ARABIAN PENINSULA (AQAP): A Sunni Muslim group that claims to be subordinate to the main global militant organization and has expanded during Yemen's civil war. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Viewed by Western analysts as the most dangerous arm of al Qaeda, AQAP claimed responsibility for the deadly January 2015 attack in Paris on the satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo. Caption: Policemen stand by a tourist's car at the site of a...more
People look at a man, who residents said was killed by al Qaeda militants, hanging on a bridge in Yemen's southeastern city of Mukalla June 17, 2015. Al Qaeda militants in Yemen killed two alleged Saudi spies, residents said, accusing them of...more
Mansour Dalil (L), an al-Qaeda suspect, reacts after a verdict was announced at a state security court sentencing him to death in Sanaa, Yemen, July 7, 2010. The court sentenced Dalil and co-defendant Mubarak al-Shabwani (R) to death for killing...more
BOKO HARAM: Nigerian Islamist militant group that pledged allegiance to ISIS last year, but was previously aligned with al Qaeda. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Chadian soldier embraces a former child soldier of insurgent group Boko Haram in Ngouboua, Chad, April 22, 2015. The young men said they were Chadian nationals forced to join Boko Haram while studying the Koran in Nigeria, and that they escaped and...more
The logo of insurgent group Boko Haram is seen on the cracked windshield of an armored vehicle which Chadian military say they destroyed in battle in Gambaru, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
A man, whom the Chadian military say they have taken prisoner for belonging to insurgent group Boko Haram, is seen in Gambaru, February 26, 2015. Accused of killing five people the way Boko Haram does, cutting their throat with a knife, the soldiers...more
A girl and her mother rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest by Nigerian military arrive at the Internally displaced people's camp in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
AL QAEDA IN THE ISLAMIC MAGHREB (AQIM): North Africa official affiliate to al Qaeda. Caption: A man walks on the road between Nouahibou and Nouakchott, where three Spanish aid workers were abducted in Mauritania, December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rafael...more
AQIM rose to prominence among militant groups mainly through its involvement in kidnapping Westerners for ransom in Sahel region countries including Mauritania, Niger and Mali. Capion: A French hostage Al Qaeda's north African branch kidnapped in...more
A mosque damaged in fighting between French-backed Malian troops and AQIM militants is seen in the town of Konna, Mali, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Next Slideshows
Campaigning with the family
The candidates' families on the campaign trail.
Oscars red carpet
The fashion highs and lows from the Academy Awards.
Pictures of the month: February
Our top photos from the month of February.
Geneva Auto Show
New models and fresh concepts at the Geneva Motor Show.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.