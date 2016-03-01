Al Qaeda Inc.

The leader of Nusra Front Abu Mohamad al-Golani tried unsuccessfully at a recent meeting to convince rival Islamist factions to merge into one unit. But he made clear that Nusra would not cut its ties with al Qaeda, and its allegiance would remain to...more

The leader of Nusra Front Abu Mohamad al-Golani tried unsuccessfully at a recent meeting to convince rival Islamist factions to merge into one unit. But he made clear that Nusra would not cut its ties with al Qaeda, and its allegiance would remain to Ayman al-Zawahri, who took over as leader after U.S. Navy SEALS killed Osama bin Laden in 2011. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

