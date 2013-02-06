Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Feb 5, 2013 | 9:25pm EST

Alabama hostage crisis over

<p>Authorities secure the residence of Jimmy Lee Dykes where a five-year-old boy was rescued after being held hostage for almost one week in an underground bunker near Midland City, Alabama in this handout photo released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation February 5, 2013. The nearly weeklong standoff ended with Dykes' death and the safe recovery of the kindergarten student, known only as Ethan. REUTERS/FBI/handout</p>

Authorities secure the residence of Jimmy Lee Dykes where a five-year-old boy was rescued after being held hostage for almost one week in an underground bunker near Midland City, Alabama in this handout photo released by the Federal Bureau of...more

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

Authorities secure the residence of Jimmy Lee Dykes where a five-year-old boy was rescued after being held hostage for almost one week in an underground bunker near Midland City, Alabama in this handout photo released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation February 5, 2013. The nearly weeklong standoff ended with Dykes' death and the safe recovery of the kindergarten student, known only as Ethan. REUTERS/FBI/handout

Close
1 / 32
<p>A pipe where negotiators communicated with Jimmy Lee Dykes who held a five-year old boy hostage in an underground bunker is shown in this handout photo released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation February 5, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/handout</p>

A pipe where negotiators communicated with Jimmy Lee Dykes who held a five-year old boy hostage in an underground bunker is shown in this handout photo released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation February 5, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/handout

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

A pipe where negotiators communicated with Jimmy Lee Dykes who held a five-year old boy hostage in an underground bunker is shown in this handout photo released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation February 5, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/handout

Close
2 / 32
<p>A tent covers the entrance to the underground bunker where the five-year-old boy, known as Ethan, was rescued by law enforcement after being held for nearly a week near Midland City, Alabama is shown in this handout photo release by the Federal Bureau of Investigation February 5, 2013. FBI agents placed the blue tent over the bunker to protect evidence below. REUTERS/FBI/handout</p>

A tent covers the entrance to the underground bunker where the five-year-old boy, known as Ethan, was rescued by law enforcement after being held for nearly a week near Midland City, Alabama is shown in this handout photo release by the Federal...more

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

A tent covers the entrance to the underground bunker where the five-year-old boy, known as Ethan, was rescued by law enforcement after being held for nearly a week near Midland City, Alabama is shown in this handout photo release by the Federal Bureau of Investigation February 5, 2013. FBI agents placed the blue tent over the bunker to protect evidence below. REUTERS/FBI/handout

Close
3 / 32
<p>Dale County Schools Superintendent Donny Bynum speaks to the media as Alabama State Board of Education Pupil Transportation Director Joe Lightsey (L) and Midland City Elementary School Principal Phillip Parker (R) listen near Midland City, Alabama, February 5, 2013. Authorities used a hidden camera to watch a man holding a boy hostage in an underground bunker in rural Alabama and moved in to rescue the child after the suspect was seen holding a gun and looking agitated, according to news reports on Tuesday. REUTERS/Phil Sears</p>

Dale County Schools Superintendent Donny Bynum speaks to the media as Alabama State Board of Education Pupil Transportation Director Joe Lightsey (L) and Midland City Elementary School Principal Phillip Parker (R) listen near Midland City, Alabama,...more

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

Dale County Schools Superintendent Donny Bynum speaks to the media as Alabama State Board of Education Pupil Transportation Director Joe Lightsey (L) and Midland City Elementary School Principal Phillip Parker (R) listen near Midland City, Alabama, February 5, 2013. Authorities used a hidden camera to watch a man holding a boy hostage in an underground bunker in rural Alabama and moved in to rescue the child after the suspect was seen holding a gun and looking agitated, according to news reports on Tuesday. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
4 / 32
<p>Law enforcement officials work a crime scene on Private Road 1539 near Midland City, Alabama, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears</p>

Law enforcement officials work a crime scene on Private Road 1539 near Midland City, Alabama, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

Law enforcement officials work a crime scene on Private Road 1539 near Midland City, Alabama, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
5 / 32
<p>Law enforcement officials work a crime scene on Private Road 1539 near Midland City, Alabama, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears</p>

Law enforcement officials work a crime scene on Private Road 1539 near Midland City, Alabama, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

Law enforcement officials work a crime scene on Private Road 1539 near Midland City, Alabama, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
6 / 32
<p>A wreath honoring murdered bus driver Charles Poland, Jr. and a sign for former 5-year-old hostage Ethan are on display outside his Midland City Elementary School near Midland City, Alabama, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears</p>

A wreath honoring murdered bus driver Charles Poland, Jr. and a sign for former 5-year-old hostage Ethan are on display outside his Midland City Elementary School near Midland City, Alabama, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

A wreath honoring murdered bus driver Charles Poland, Jr. and a sign for former 5-year-old hostage Ethan are on display outside his Midland City Elementary School near Midland City, Alabama, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
7 / 32
<p>Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson answers questions during a press conference near Midland City, Alabama, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears</p>

Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson answers questions during a press conference near Midland City, Alabama, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson answers questions during a press conference near Midland City, Alabama, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
8 / 32
<p>Mike Creel and Ronda Wilbur, neighbors of murder suspect Jimmy Lee Dykes, embrace near Midland City, Alabama, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears</p>

Mike Creel and Ronda Wilbur, neighbors of murder suspect Jimmy Lee Dykes, embrace near Midland City, Alabama, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

Mike Creel and Ronda Wilbur, neighbors of murder suspect Jimmy Lee Dykes, embrace near Midland City, Alabama, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
9 / 32
<p>Law enforcement officials continue to man a command center in the evening near the scene of a shooting and hostage taking that happened five days ago near Midland City, Alabama February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears</p>

Law enforcement officials continue to man a command center in the evening near the scene of a shooting and hostage taking that happened five days ago near Midland City, Alabama February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

Law enforcement officials continue to man a command center in the evening near the scene of a shooting and hostage taking that happened five days ago near Midland City, Alabama February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
10 / 32
<p>The casket containing the body of bus driver Charles Albert Poland Jr. is brought into the Ozark Civic Center for his funeral, near Midland City, Alabama, February 3, 2013. Mourners in the small town of Midland City, Alabama, gathered on Sunday to bury a school bus driver slain during the abduction of a child taken captive and held for a sixth day by a gunman in an underground bunker. REUTERS/Phil Sears</p>

The casket containing the body of bus driver Charles Albert Poland Jr. is brought into the Ozark Civic Center for his funeral, near Midland City, Alabama, February 3, 2013. Mourners in the small town of Midland City, Alabama, gathered on Sunday to...more

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

The casket containing the body of bus driver Charles Albert Poland Jr. is brought into the Ozark Civic Center for his funeral, near Midland City, Alabama, February 3, 2013. Mourners in the small town of Midland City, Alabama, gathered on Sunday to bury a school bus driver slain during the abduction of a child taken captive and held for a sixth day by a gunman in an underground bunker. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
11 / 32
<p>Sherry Johnson Parker and her daughter Olivia Parker hold signs along Highway 231 asking drivers to pray for Ethan, a 5-year-old boy taken hostage five days ago, after a bus driver was shot and killed near Midland City, Alabama February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears</p>

Sherry Johnson Parker and her daughter Olivia Parker hold signs along Highway 231 asking drivers to pray for Ethan, a 5-year-old boy taken hostage five days ago, after a bus driver was shot and killed near Midland City, Alabama February 3, 2013. ...more

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

Sherry Johnson Parker and her daughter Olivia Parker hold signs along Highway 231 asking drivers to pray for Ethan, a 5-year-old boy taken hostage five days ago, after a bus driver was shot and killed near Midland City, Alabama February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
12 / 32
<p>Hundreds of people attend the funeral for bus driver Charles Albert Poland Jr. at Ozark Civic Center, near Midland City, Alabama, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears</p>

Hundreds of people attend the funeral for bus driver Charles Albert Poland Jr. at Ozark Civic Center, near Midland City, Alabama, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

Hundreds of people attend the funeral for bus driver Charles Albert Poland Jr. at Ozark Civic Center, near Midland City, Alabama, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
13 / 32
<p>A hearse containing the body of bus driver Charles Albert Poland Jr. heads down South Union Ave. in Ozark to the burial site near Midland City, Alabama, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears</p>

A hearse containing the body of bus driver Charles Albert Poland Jr. heads down South Union Ave. in Ozark to the burial site near Midland City, Alabama, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

A hearse containing the body of bus driver Charles Albert Poland Jr. heads down South Union Ave. in Ozark to the burial site near Midland City, Alabama, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
14 / 32
<p>A black wreath in honor of murdered school bus driver Charles Poland is attached to a fence at the entrance to the Dale County Bus Barn on Highway 27 outside Ozark, Alabama, near Midland City, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Sears</p>

A black wreath in honor of murdered school bus driver Charles Poland is attached to a fence at the entrance to the Dale County Bus Barn on Highway 27 outside Ozark, Alabama, near Midland City, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Sears

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

A black wreath in honor of murdered school bus driver Charles Poland is attached to a fence at the entrance to the Dale County Bus Barn on Highway 27 outside Ozark, Alabama, near Midland City, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Sears

Close
15 / 32
<p>A Dale County Alabama Sheriff's deputy talks to a driver at a roadblock near the scene of a shooting and hostage taking near Midland City, Alabama February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears</p>

A Dale County Alabama Sheriff's deputy talks to a driver at a roadblock near the scene of a shooting and hostage taking near Midland City, Alabama February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

A Dale County Alabama Sheriff's deputy talks to a driver at a roadblock near the scene of a shooting and hostage taking near Midland City, Alabama February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
16 / 32
<p>Michael Senn, pastor of Midway Assembly of God, speaks with the media near the scene of a shooting and hostage taking near Midland City, Alabama February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears</p>

Michael Senn, pastor of Midway Assembly of God, speaks with the media near the scene of a shooting and hostage taking near Midland City, Alabama February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

Michael Senn, pastor of Midway Assembly of God, speaks with the media near the scene of a shooting and hostage taking near Midland City, Alabama February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
17 / 32
<p>The media contingency near the scene of a shooting and hostage taking near Midland City, Alabama February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears</p>

The media contingency near the scene of a shooting and hostage taking near Midland City, Alabama February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

The media contingency near the scene of a shooting and hostage taking near Midland City, Alabama February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
18 / 32
<p>Law enforcement officials including the FBI are driven onto the scene of a shooting and hostage taking near Midland City, Alabama February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears</p>

Law enforcement officials including the FBI are driven onto the scene of a shooting and hostage taking near Midland City, Alabama February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

Law enforcement officials including the FBI are driven onto the scene of a shooting and hostage taking near Midland City, Alabama February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
19 / 32
<p>Law enforcement officials from the FBI walk near the scene of a shooting and hostage taking near Midland City, Alabama February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears</p>

Law enforcement officials from the FBI walk near the scene of a shooting and hostage taking near Midland City, Alabama February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

Law enforcement officials from the FBI walk near the scene of a shooting and hostage taking near Midland City, Alabama February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
20 / 32
<p>Law enforcement officials including the FBI deploy into the scene of a shooting and hostage taking near Midland City, Alabama February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears</p>

Law enforcement officials including the FBI deploy into the scene of a shooting and hostage taking near Midland City, Alabama February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

Law enforcement officials including the FBI deploy into the scene of a shooting and hostage taking near Midland City, Alabama February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
21 / 32
<p>A Dale County Alabama helicopter flies over the scene of a shooting and hostage taking near Midland City, Alabama February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears</p>

A Dale County Alabama helicopter flies over the scene of a shooting and hostage taking near Midland City, Alabama February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

A Dale County Alabama helicopter flies over the scene of a shooting and hostage taking near Midland City, Alabama February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
22 / 32
<p>A sign in support of the victim and flags flying at half staff in Newton, near Midland City, Alabama February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears</p>

A sign in support of the victim and flags flying at half staff in Newton, near Midland City, Alabama February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

A sign in support of the victim and flags flying at half staff in Newton, near Midland City, Alabama February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
23 / 32
<p>Law enforcement officials talk at a roadblock near the scene of a shooting and hostage taking near Midland City, Alabama February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears</p>

Law enforcement officials talk at a roadblock near the scene of a shooting and hostage taking near Midland City, Alabama February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

Law enforcement officials talk at a roadblock near the scene of a shooting and hostage taking near Midland City, Alabama February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
24 / 32
<p>Mileah Lomaneck and Whitley Riley light candles during a candlelight vigil at City Hall in Midland City, Alabama, January 31, 2013. The vigil honored the memory of bus driver Charles Poland, and showed support for the release of a five-year-old boy held hostage in a bunker by Poland's alleged killer. REUTERS/Phil Sears</p>

Mileah Lomaneck and Whitley Riley light candles during a candlelight vigil at City Hall in Midland City, Alabama, January 31, 2013. The vigil honored the memory of bus driver Charles Poland, and showed support for the release of a five-year-old boy...more

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

Mileah Lomaneck and Whitley Riley light candles during a candlelight vigil at City Hall in Midland City, Alabama, January 31, 2013. The vigil honored the memory of bus driver Charles Poland, and showed support for the release of a five-year-old boy held hostage in a bunker by Poland's alleged killer. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
25 / 32
<p>Aaron Poland and Lydia Hancock, son and daughter of murdered bus driver Charles Poland, react as they talk about him during an interview at their father's home in Newton, Alabama, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears</p>

Aaron Poland and Lydia Hancock, son and daughter of murdered bus driver Charles Poland, react as they talk about him during an interview at their father's home in Newton, Alabama, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

Aaron Poland and Lydia Hancock, son and daughter of murdered bus driver Charles Poland, react as they talk about him during an interview at their father's home in Newton, Alabama, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
26 / 32
<p>Law enforcement personnel stand at the perimeter of the scene of a shooting and hostage taking in Midland City, Alabama, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears</p>

Law enforcement personnel stand at the perimeter of the scene of a shooting and hostage taking in Midland City, Alabama, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

Law enforcement personnel stand at the perimeter of the scene of a shooting and hostage taking in Midland City, Alabama, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
27 / 32
<p>Ronda Wilbur, a neighbor of murder suspect Jimmy Lee Dykes, points as she speaks with the media about encounters she's had with him at the scene of a shooting and hostage taking in Midland City, Alabama, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears</p>

Ronda Wilbur, a neighbor of murder suspect Jimmy Lee Dykes, points as she speaks with the media about encounters she's had with him at the scene of a shooting and hostage taking in Midland City, Alabama, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

Ronda Wilbur, a neighbor of murder suspect Jimmy Lee Dykes, points as she speaks with the media about encounters she's had with him at the scene of a shooting and hostage taking in Midland City, Alabama, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
28 / 32
<p>An FBI official stands at a roadblock near Destiny Church, the scene of a shooting and hostage taking, in Midland City, Alabama, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears</p>

An FBI official stands at a roadblock near Destiny Church, the scene of a shooting and hostage taking, in Midland City, Alabama, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

An FBI official stands at a roadblock near Destiny Church, the scene of a shooting and hostage taking, in Midland City, Alabama, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
29 / 32
<p>Alabama State Trooper Charles Dysert speaks to the media near the scene of a shooting and hostage taking in Midland City, Alabama, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears</p>

Alabama State Trooper Charles Dysert speaks to the media near the scene of a shooting and hostage taking in Midland City, Alabama, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

Alabama State Trooper Charles Dysert speaks to the media near the scene of a shooting and hostage taking in Midland City, Alabama, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
30 / 32
<p>Law enforcement personnel walk away from the perimeter of the scene of a shooting and hostage taking in Midland City, Alabama, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears</p>

Law enforcement personnel walk away from the perimeter of the scene of a shooting and hostage taking in Midland City, Alabama, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

Law enforcement personnel walk away from the perimeter of the scene of a shooting and hostage taking in Midland City, Alabama, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
31 / 32
<p>As bomb squad personnel (in back) prepare to enter the scene, law enforcement officials turn back a vehicle at a roadblock near a standoff with a shooter in Midland City, Alabama January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears</p>

As bomb squad personnel (in back) prepare to enter the scene, law enforcement officials turn back a vehicle at a roadblock near a standoff with a shooter in Midland City, Alabama January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

As bomb squad personnel (in back) prepare to enter the scene, law enforcement officials turn back a vehicle at a roadblock near a standoff with a shooter in Midland City, Alabama January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Embedded in Afghanistan

Embedded in Afghanistan

Next Slideshows

Embedded in Afghanistan

Embedded in Afghanistan

Reuters photographer Andrew Burton is in Afghanistan.

Feb 05 2013
Top tech billionaires

Top tech billionaires

Ranking the fifteen richest tech titans in the world.

Feb 05 2013
The bones of Richard III

The bones of Richard III

The body of the last English king to die in battle is found.

Feb 05 2013
Animal friends

Animal friends

Friends can come in all shapes, sizes and sometimes even species. A look at animals who form just such a special bond.

Feb 04 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast