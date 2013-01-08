Alabama vs. Notre Dame
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Eddie Lacy celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first quarter of their NCAA National Championship Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Eddie Lacy celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first quarter of their NCAA National Championship Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback AJ McCarron (L) celebrates throwing a touchdown pass to teammate Michael Williams (R) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first quarter of their BCS National Championship game in Miami, January 7, 2013....more
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback AJ McCarron (L) celebrates throwing a touchdown pass to teammate Michael Williams (R) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first quarter of their BCS National Championship game in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
An Alabama Crimson Tide cheerleader performs ahead of the start of the National Championship game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane
An Alabama Crimson Tide cheerleader performs ahead of the start of the National Championship game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Alabama Crimson Tide's Michael Williams (L) catches a touchdown pass next to Notre Dame Fighting Irish Zeke Motta (R) in the first quarter of their BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Alabama Crimson Tide's Michael Williams (L) catches a touchdown pass next to Notre Dame Fighting Irish Zeke Motta (R) in the first quarter of their BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Notre Dame Fighting Irish fans cheer before the start of the BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Notre Dame Fighting Irish fans cheer before the start of the BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Members of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Band cheer ahead of the start of the National Championship against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Members of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Band cheer ahead of the start of the National Championship against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Members of the Alabama Crimson Tide band perform during the BCS National Championship game in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Members of the Alabama Crimson Tide band perform during the BCS National Championship game in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Everett Golson leaves the field after a series against the Alabama Crimson Tide during their BCS National Championship game in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Everett Golson leaves the field after a series against the Alabama Crimson Tide during their BCS National Championship game in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Alabama Crimson Tide's Eddie Lacy (C) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting in the first quarter of their BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Alabama Crimson Tide's Eddie Lacy (C) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting in the first quarter of their BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A U.S. Air Force paratrooper lands on the field before the start of the BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A U.S. Air Force paratrooper lands on the field before the start of the BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Alabama Crimson Tide running back T.J. Yeldon (4) scores a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second quarter of their BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Alabama Crimson Tide running back T.J. Yeldon (4) scores a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second quarter of their BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Eddie Lacy (42) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as teammate wide receiver Christion Jones celebrates during the second quarter of their BCS National Championship game in Miami,...more
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Eddie Lacy (42) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as teammate wide receiver Christion Jones celebrates during the second quarter of their BCS National Championship game in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Alabama Crimson Tide fans wear Roll Tide shirts outside Sun Life stadium before the BCS National Championship between Alabama and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Alabama Crimson Tide fans wear Roll Tide shirts outside Sun Life stadium before the BCS National Championship between Alabama and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An Alabama Crimson Tide cheerleader performs ahead of the start of the National Championship in Miami, Florida, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An Alabama Crimson Tide cheerleader performs ahead of the start of the National Championship in Miami, Florida, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban takes the field to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the BCS National Championship game in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban takes the field to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the BCS National Championship game in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan puts up his fists as he celebrates ahead of the start the NCAA BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan puts up his fists as he celebrates ahead of the start the NCAA BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Alabama Crimson Tide cheerleaders stand outside Sun Life stadium before the BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Alabama Crimson Tide cheerleaders stand outside Sun Life stadium before the BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Notre Dame Fighting Irish Tyler Eifert (R) is tackled by Alabama Crimson Tide's Ha'Sean Clinton-Dix (L) in the second quarter of their BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Notre Dame Fighting Irish Tyler Eifert (R) is tackled by Alabama Crimson Tide's Ha'Sean Clinton-Dix (L) in the second quarter of their BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Amari Cooper scores a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the third quarter of their BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Amari Cooper scores a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the third quarter of their BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An Alabama Crimson Tide fan walks outside Sun Life stadium before the BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An Alabama Crimson Tide fan walks outside Sun Life stadium before the BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Alabama Crimson Tide cheerleaders walk outside Sun Life stadium before the BCS National Championship game between Alabama and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Alabama Crimson Tide cheerleaders walk outside Sun Life stadium before the BCS National Championship game between Alabama and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan dressed as a leprechaun high-fives another fan outside Sun Life stadium before the BCS National Championship game in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan dressed as a leprechaun high-fives another fan outside Sun Life stadium before the BCS National Championship game in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Alabama Crimson Tide's Eddie Lacy (C) celebrates with teammates Kevin Norwood (R) and Amari Cooper after scoring a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first quarter of their BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013....more
Alabama Crimson Tide's Eddie Lacy (C) celebrates with teammates Kevin Norwood (R) and Amari Cooper after scoring a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first quarter of their BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
An Alabama Crimson Tide fan wears tassels on her cowboy boots outside Sun Life stadium before the BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An Alabama Crimson Tide fan wears tassels on her cowboy boots outside Sun Life stadium before the BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Everett Golson is grabbed by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Vinnie Sunseri during the second quarter of their BCS National Championship game in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Everett Golson is grabbed by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Vinnie Sunseri during the second quarter of their BCS National Championship game in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Alabama Crimson Tide's Eddie Lacy (C) celebrates with teammates Kevin Norwood (R) and Jerrod Bierbower (L) after scoring a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first quarter of their BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7,...more
Alabama Crimson Tide's Eddie Lacy (C) celebrates with teammates Kevin Norwood (R) and Jerrod Bierbower (L) after scoring a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first quarter of their BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Alabama fan Ben Reese of Ashville, North Carolina cheers for his team outside the stadium before the Alabama Crimson Tide meet the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in their National Championship game in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Alabama fan Ben Reese of Ashville, North Carolina cheers for his team outside the stadium before the Alabama Crimson Tide meet the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in their National Championship game in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Members of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Band perform ahead of the start of the National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Members of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Band perform ahead of the start of the National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback AJ McCarron celebrates throwing a touchdown pass to teammate Michael Williams against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first quarter of their BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff...more
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback AJ McCarron celebrates throwing a touchdown pass to teammate Michael Williams against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first quarter of their BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Alabama Crimson Tide's Eddie Lacy (C) breaks free from Notre Dame Fighting Irish Dan Fox (R) and Danny Spond (L) to score a touchdown in the second quarter of their BCS National Championship game in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes more
Alabama Crimson Tide's Eddie Lacy (C) breaks free from Notre Dame Fighting Irish Dan Fox (R) and Danny Spond (L) to score a touchdown in the second quarter of their BCS National Championship game in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Next Slideshows
Courtside Candids
Sometimes the players aren't the only stars at NBA games.
Mr. 30,000
Kobe Bryant becomes the fifth NBA player to score 30,000 points.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.