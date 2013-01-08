Edition:
Alabama vs. Notre Dame

<p>Alabama Crimson Tide running back Eddie Lacy celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first quarter of their NCAA National Championship Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

<p>Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback AJ McCarron (L) celebrates throwing a touchdown pass to teammate Michael Williams (R) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first quarter of their BCS National Championship game in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>An Alabama Crimson Tide cheerleader performs ahead of the start of the National Championship game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

<p>Alabama Crimson Tide's Michael Williams (L) catches a touchdown pass next to Notre Dame Fighting Irish Zeke Motta (R) in the first quarter of their BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>Notre Dame Fighting Irish fans cheer before the start of the BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

<p>Members of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Band cheer ahead of the start of the National Championship against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Members of the Alabama Crimson Tide band perform during the BCS National Championship game in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Everett Golson leaves the field after a series against the Alabama Crimson Tide during their BCS National Championship game in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Alabama Crimson Tide's Eddie Lacy (C) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting in the first quarter of their BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>A U.S. Air Force paratrooper lands on the field before the start of the BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>Alabama Crimson Tide running back T.J. Yeldon (4) scores a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second quarter of their BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Alabama Crimson Tide running back Eddie Lacy (42) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as teammate wide receiver Christion Jones celebrates during the second quarter of their BCS National Championship game in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Alabama Crimson Tide fans wear Roll Tide shirts outside Sun Life stadium before the BCS National Championship between Alabama and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>An Alabama Crimson Tide cheerleader performs ahead of the start of the National Championship in Miami, Florida, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban takes the field to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the BCS National Championship game in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>A Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan puts up his fists as he celebrates ahead of the start the NCAA BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Alabama Crimson Tide cheerleaders stand outside Sun Life stadium before the BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Notre Dame Fighting Irish Tyler Eifert (R) is tackled by Alabama Crimson Tide's Ha'Sean Clinton-Dix (L) in the second quarter of their BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Amari Cooper scores a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the third quarter of their BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>An Alabama Crimson Tide fan walks outside Sun Life stadium before the BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Alabama Crimson Tide cheerleaders walk outside Sun Life stadium before the BCS National Championship game between Alabama and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>A Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan dressed as a leprechaun high-fives another fan outside Sun Life stadium before the BCS National Championship game in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Alabama Crimson Tide's Eddie Lacy (C) celebrates with teammates Kevin Norwood (R) and Amari Cooper after scoring a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first quarter of their BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>An Alabama Crimson Tide fan wears tassels on her cowboy boots outside Sun Life stadium before the BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Everett Golson is grabbed by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Vinnie Sunseri during the second quarter of their BCS National Championship game in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Alabama Crimson Tide's Eddie Lacy (C) celebrates with teammates Kevin Norwood (R) and Jerrod Bierbower (L) after scoring a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first quarter of their BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>Alabama fan Ben Reese of Ashville, North Carolina cheers for his team outside the stadium before the Alabama Crimson Tide meet the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in their National Championship game in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

<p>Members of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Band perform ahead of the start of the National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

<p>Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback AJ McCarron celebrates throwing a touchdown pass to teammate Michael Williams against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first quarter of their BCS National Championship in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

<p>Alabama Crimson Tide's Eddie Lacy (C) breaks free from Notre Dame Fighting Irish Dan Fox (R) and Danny Spond (L) to score a touchdown in the second quarter of their BCS National Championship game in Miami, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

