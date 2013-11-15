Alec Baldwin in focus
Actor Alec Baldwin arrives to testify in the trial against Genevieve Sabourin at the Manhattan Criminal court in New York November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Alec Baldwin arrives to testify in the trial against Genevieve Sabourin at the Manhattan Criminal court in New York November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Alec Baldwin arrives to testify in the trial against Genevieve Sabourin at the Manhattan Criminal court in New York November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Alec Baldwin arrives to testify in the trial against Genevieve Sabourin at the Manhattan Criminal court in New York November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Alec Baldwin (R) departs after testifying in the trial against Genevieve Sabourin at Manhattan Criminal court in New York, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Alec Baldwin (R) departs after testifying in the trial against Genevieve Sabourin at Manhattan Criminal court in New York, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Alec Baldwin walks out of his apartment building carrying two dogs in New York November 15, 2013. Baldwin assaulted a reporter earlier in the day, according to local media. In the earlier incident, he smacked a mobile phone from the reporter's...more
Actor Alec Baldwin walks out of his apartment building carrying two dogs in New York November 15, 2013. Baldwin assaulted a reporter earlier in the day, according to local media. In the earlier incident, he smacked a mobile phone from the reporter's hands and shoved him against a car. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Alec Baldwin shoves a photographer and tells him to move out of his way after he arrived in his SUV at the building where he lives in New York November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Alec Baldwin shoves a photographer and tells him to move out of his way after he arrived in his SUV at the building where he lives in New York November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Alec Baldwin confronts reporter Linda Schmidt of FOX TV about what his wife Hilaria Thomas said was an altercation involving her and Schmidt on Thursday, outside his apartment in New York November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Alec Baldwin confronts reporter Linda Schmidt of FOX TV about what his wife Hilaria Thomas said was an altercation involving her and Schmidt on Thursday, outside his apartment in New York November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A police officer directs Linda Schmidt (L) of FOX TV away for questioning in regards to what Hilaria Thomas, wife of actor Alec Baldwin, said was an altercation involving her and Schmidt on Thursday, outside his apartment in New York November 15,...more
A police officer directs Linda Schmidt (L) of FOX TV away for questioning in regards to what Hilaria Thomas, wife of actor Alec Baldwin, said was an altercation involving her and Schmidt on Thursday, outside his apartment in New York November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Alec Baldwin demands the media step away as his wife Hilaria Thomas carries daughter Carmen into an SUV outside his apartment in New York November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Alec Baldwin demands the media step away as his wife Hilaria Thomas carries daughter Carmen into an SUV outside his apartment in New York November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Alec Baldwin demands from the police to lay assault charges against Linda Schmidt of FOX TV (unseen) in regards to what his wife Hilaria Thomas said was an altercation involving her and Schmidt on Thursday, outside his apartment in New York...more
Actor Alec Baldwin demands from the police to lay assault charges against Linda Schmidt of FOX TV (unseen) in regards to what his wife Hilaria Thomas said was an altercation involving her and Schmidt on Thursday, outside his apartment in New York November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Alec Baldwin laughs during a verbal altercation between people he had asked to block the media from taking photos and photographers, outside of his apartment in New York November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Alec Baldwin laughs during a verbal altercation between people he had asked to block the media from taking photos and photographers, outside of his apartment in New York November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Bambi awards
Miley Cryus and Bill Gates are among the attendees at the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin.
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
The John Malkovich collection
U.S. actor John Malkovich showcases his Technobohemian men's fashion collection in the Puerto Rican Museum of Art.
Glamour Women of the Year
Glamour honors its women of the year in New York.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.