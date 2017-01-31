Edition:
Mon Jan 30, 2017

Aleppo after the siege

A man with a light on his head, warms himself by a fire inside his damaged shop in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
Children play on a swing in a damaged neighborhood in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
A Syrian national flag hangs in a damaged neighborhood in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
A graveyard is seen through a hole in the wall in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
A woman takes a picture using her phone in a damaged neighborhood in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
People throw debris from a damaged building in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
A boy pulls a gas bottle near rubble and a damaged vehicle in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
Children attend a classroom in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
A woman carries bread on her head in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
People work in a damaged neighborhood in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
A man sells cotton candy near a banner for Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
Russian soldiers stand near a military vehicle in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
A woman stands on a damaged balcony in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
A woman carries bread in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
A boy walks near a riddled wall of a graveyard in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
Historic wildfires in Chile

Historic wildfires in Chile

The worst wildfires in Chile's modern history have burnt more than 250,000 hectares of land.

Jan 30 2017
Protests erupt over Trump's travel ban

President Donald Trump fought back amid growing international criticism, outrage from civil rights activists and legal challenges over his order for a halt on...

Jan 30 2017
Deadly shooting at Quebec mosque

Six people were killed after gunmen opened fire in a Quebec City mosque during evening prayers, police said.

Jan 30 2017
Highlights of the SAG Awards

Memorable moments at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Jan 30 2017

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

