Aleppo after the siege
A man with a light on his head, warms himself by a fire inside his damaged shop in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Children play on a swing in a damaged neighborhood in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A Syrian national flag hangs in a damaged neighborhood in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A graveyard is seen through a hole in the wall in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A woman takes a picture using her phone in a damaged neighborhood in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
People throw debris from a damaged building in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A boy pulls a gas bottle near rubble and a damaged vehicle in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Children attend a classroom in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A woman carries bread on her head in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
People work in a damaged neighborhood in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A man sells cotton candy near a banner for Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Russian soldiers stand near a military vehicle in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A woman stands on a damaged balcony in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A woman carries bread in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A boy walks near a riddled wall of a graveyard in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
