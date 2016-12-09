Edition:
Aleppo before the war

A general view shows the Old City of Aleppo as seen from Aleppo's historic citadel, Syria December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A vendor sits inside an antique shop in al-Jdeideh neighbourhood, in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A man crosses a street in Aleppo, Syria December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Costa Coffee and Second Cup coffee branches are seen inside the Shahba Mall in Aleppo, Syria December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

People walk inside the Khan al-Shounah market, in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

People stand inside the Shahba Mall in Aleppo, Syria December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A general view shows Aleppo's legendary Baron Hotel, Syria October 6, 2010. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Christmas ornaments decorate a balcony in Aleppo, Syria December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A man walks past a shop in al-Jdeideh neighbourhood, in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

People walk in al-Jdeideh neighbourhood, in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

People walk inside the Shahba Mall in Aleppo, Syria December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Tourists vist the historical Hamam El Nahasin, in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria October 6, 2010. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Visitors walk inside Aleppo's Umayyad mosque, Syria October 6, 2010. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

People walk in the Town Mall in Aleppo, Syria December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A church is pictured in Aleppo, Syria December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A man walks past shops in al-Jdeideh neighborhood, in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A man stands outside an antiques shop in al-Jdeideh neighborhood, in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Khalil Asia

A view shows a Mashrabiya in al-Jdeideh neighborhood, in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Khalil Asia

A view shows part of Queiq River in Aleppo city, Syria October 5, 2010. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A view shows the entrance of the Shahba Mall in Aleppo, Syria December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Customers, covered in towels, rest after taking a bath at the historical Hamam El Nahasin, in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria October 6, 2010. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Visitors tour Aleppo's historic citadel, Syria December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

People walk near Aleppo's Bab al-Faraj Clock Tower, Syria October 6, 2010. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

People tour inside Aleppo's historic citadel, Syria December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

People are seen outside Aleppo's historic citadel, Syria December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A view shows part of Aleppo's historic citadel, Syria December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

People walk along a street near Aleppo's historic citadel, in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

