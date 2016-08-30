Aleppo: Between the bombings
A boy eats yogurt near a girl selling cigarettes in the rebel held al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Syrian gymnast Ahmad al-Sawas practises in the rebel-held Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Children play near a bus barricading a street, which serves as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, Syria April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
An Al-Furqan Brigade fighter (R) swims inside an irrigation pool with local children to cool down from summer heat, in Tel Mamo village, in the southern countryside of Aleppo, Syria June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A boy rests near car parts in the rebel held al-Katerji district in Aleppo, Syria August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A barber attends to a customer in a rebel held area of the old city of Aleppo, Syria March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Women walk near displayed produce in a vegetable market in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, Syria April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Babies lie on beds after being transferred to an underground unit at a children's hospital that was partially damaged from recent airstrikes, in a rebel held area of Aleppo, Syria July 24, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Men walk near a damaged building in Aleppo's rebel held al-Fardous district, Syria May 26, 2016. The graffiti reads in Arabic reads:" Smile to piss off your enemy". REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Children ride in the trunk of a car in Kafr Hamra village, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds a gun as he rides with his comrade on a motorbike in the rebel held area of Aleppo's al-Shaar district, Syria, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Civilians walk in the rain in the rebel held area of Aleppo's Seif al-Dawla district, Syria March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Customers rest after taking a steam bath at al-Salhiyeh traditional hammam, at a rebel-controlled area in the old city of Aleppo, Syria January 26, 2016. Al-Salhiyeh traditional hammam reopened its door after four years of closure. REUTERS/Abdalrhman...more
Children play table football in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, Syria April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Residents fill water containers in Aleppo, Syria September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Empty vegetable stalls are pictured in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood due to a siege by Syrian pro-government forces that cut the supply lines into opposition-held areas of the city, Syria August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman...more
A man sells ice bags on a cart in the rebel held al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Fruit vendors unload oranges inside a market in Aleppo's rebel-controlled al-Maadi district, Syria May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A general view shows a damaged street with sandbags used as barriers in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district, Syria March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
