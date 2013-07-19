Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 18, 2013 | 10:15pm EDT

Aleppo divided

<p>A general view shows people walk and shop on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, which is under the rebels' control, and Al-Masharqa neighborhood, an area controlled by the regime, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A general view shows people walk and shop on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, which is under the rebels' control, and Al-Masharqa...more

Thursday, July 18, 2013

A general view shows people walk and shop on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, which is under the rebels' control, and Al-Masharqa neighborhood, an area controlled by the regime, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
1 / 19
<p>People walk past sandbags as they shop before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

People walk past sandbags as they shop before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, July 18, 2013

People walk past sandbags as they shop before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
2 / 19
<p>A vendor sells traditional juice drinks before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A vendor sells traditional juice drinks before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, July 18, 2013

A vendor sells traditional juice drinks before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
3 / 19
<p>A man carrying groceries walks past debris on a street before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A man carrying groceries walks past debris on a street before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, July 18, 2013

A man carrying groceries walks past debris on a street before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
4 / 19
<p>A general view shows people walk and shop on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A general view shows people walk and shop on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, July 18, 2013

A general view shows people walk and shop on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
5 / 19
<p>People buy rose petals on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

People buy rose petals on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, July 18, 2013

People buy rose petals on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
6 / 19
<p>A man pushes a cart with his belongings at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A man pushes a cart with his belongings at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, July 18, 2013

A man pushes a cart with his belongings at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
7 / 19
<p>A man buys eggs before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A man buys eggs before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, July 18, 2013

A man buys eggs before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
8 / 19
<p>A street vendor sells grapes before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A street vendor sells grapes before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, July 18, 2013

A street vendor sells grapes before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
9 / 19
<p>A man carries tomatoes before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A man carries tomatoes before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, July 18, 2013

A man carries tomatoes before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
10 / 19
<p>People buy potatoes from a street vendor on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

People buy potatoes from a street vendor on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, July 18, 2013

People buy potatoes from a street vendor on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
11 / 19
<p>A street vendor sells onions before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A street vendor sells onions before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, July 18, 2013

A street vendor sells onions before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
12 / 19
<p>A street vendor sells fruits and vegetables before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A street vendor sells fruits and vegetables before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, July 18, 2013

A street vendor sells fruits and vegetables before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
13 / 19
<p>A street vendor sells traditional bread before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A street vendor sells traditional bread before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, July 18, 2013

A street vendor sells traditional bread before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
14 / 19
<p>People carrying groceries walk past debris on a street before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

People carrying groceries walk past debris on a street before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, July 18, 2013

People carrying groceries walk past debris on a street before the time for iftar, or breaking fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
15 / 19
<p>People and vendors walk at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

People and vendors walk at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, July 18, 2013

People and vendors walk at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
16 / 19
<p>A general view shows people walk and shop on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A general view shows people walk and shop on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman more

Thursday, July 18, 2013

A general view shows people walk and shop on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
17 / 19
<p>People carry purchases after shopping on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, as they walk at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

People carry purchases after shopping on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, as they walk at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, July 18, 2013

People carry purchases after shopping on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, as they walk at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
18 / 19
<p>People carrying purchases after shopping on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, as they walk at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

People carrying purchases after shopping on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, as they walk at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, July 18, 2013

People carrying purchases after shopping on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, as they walk at the Karaj Al-Hajez crossing in Aleppo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Idaho's militia training

Idaho's militia training

Next Slideshows

Idaho's militia training

Idaho's militia training

The Light Foot Militia descend on a piece of land near Priest River, Idaho for their third annual gathering.

Jul 18 2013
Mandela's 95th birthday

Mandela's 95th birthday

Well-wishers celebrate Nelson Mandela's 95th birthday while the former South African president is treated in hospital due to a six-week lung infection.

Jul 18 2013
Displaced from Congo

Displaced from Congo

Congolese refugees, displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces, gather at the Bukanga transit camp.

Jul 18 2013
Deadly food poisoning tragedy

Deadly food poisoning tragedy

At least 23 Indian children died and dozens needed hospital treatment after apparently being poisoned by a school meal, sparking violent protests and angry...

Jul 18 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast