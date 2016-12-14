Aleppo: Since the beginning
Syrian security inspect the site of an explosion in Syria's northern city of Aleppo February 10, 2012, in this handout photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA. Twin bomb blasts hit Syrian military and security buildings in Aleppo,...more
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes with Syrian Army in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter helps a woman to run across a street during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man holds the hand of a young girl who was killed during a recent Syrian Air force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of a fellow fighter during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter, carrying a weapon on his back, plays a guitar as he walks through a street near Aleppo September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Members of the free Syrian Army use a catapult to launch a homemade bomb during clashes with pro-government soldiers in the city of Aleppo, October, 15, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A father reacts after the death of two of his children, whom activists said were killed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at al-Ansari area in Aleppo January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A wounded child sits on a stretcher as he is treated in a temporary medical center after he was injured during a shelling by forces loyal to President Bashar al Assad, in Aleppo January 10, 2013. The graffiti behind reads: "Liberate Meng (area)"....more
A picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad riddled with holes is seen on the facade of the police academy in Aleppo, after it was captured by Free Syrian Army fighters, March 4, 2013. Rebels said they captured a police academy on the outskirts of...more
A Syrian regime gathering point is seen through a sniper scope in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A female Kurdish fighter from the Popular Protection Units (YPG) points her weapon as she takes up a position to guard an area in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood, June 19, 2013. Kurdish fighters from the Popular Protection Units (YPG) joined the...more
Men help evacuate civilians at a site hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon at the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a hole in a wall in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
Free Syrian Army fighters rush to help their fellow fighter after he was shot by a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Residents run from a fire at a gasoline and oil shop in Aleppo's Bustan Al-Qasr neighbourhood October 20, 2013. Witnesses said the fire was caused by a bullet fired by a sniper loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing,...more
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes shooting position with his weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Mounzer Masri
A Free Syrian Army fighter jumps from a high window during what activists said were clashes with pro-government forces, beside Hanano barracks in Aleppo's Bab al-Hadid district, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Men react near a site hit by what activists say are barrel bombs dropped by government forces on al-Katerji district in Aleppo, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A survivor holds her crying baby in a hospital in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, after what activists said was a barrel bomb was dropped on Aleppo's Haydariye district by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam...more
Men drive a car near a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by government forces in Aleppo's al-Ansari al-Sharqi neighborhood April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Men rescue a boy from under the rubble after what activists said was explosive barrels dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A civilian runs to take cover from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stationed in Aleppo's historical citadel April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Members of the Civil Defence rescue children after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
Residents help an injured man who survived what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped at a site by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A blindfolded man suspected of passing on military information to the Syrian government waits to be interrogated after being arrested by Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters, inside an FSA-run prison in Aleppo October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A rebel fighter runs through dust towards an area damaged by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar neighborhood November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
Rebel fighters rest inside a room at the old city of Aleppo near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Blood is pictured at a field hospital where injured civilians were brought in after they were evacuated from Ratain village, north of Aleppo February 17, 2015. The Syrian army backed by allied militia captured several villages near Aleppo in battles...more
Ahfad Hamza brigade fighters fire a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad from the 80th brigade frontline beside Aleppo International Airport, eastern Aleppo February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A general view shows a damaged street with sandbags used as barriers in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Civilians walk near upright buses barricading a street, which serve as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A boy carries his belongings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
Girls who survived what activists said was a ground-to-ground missile attack by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, hold hands at Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Civil Defence members look for survivors in a damaged site after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Al-Shaar nighbourhood of Aleppo, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
A rebel fighter fires a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A man holds a baby that survived what activists said was a site hit by a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the old city of Aleppo June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Smoke rises over the industrial city in Aleppo, Syria February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
An injured woman reacts at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo, Syria, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man holds the hand of a girl as they rush out after rebels bombarded government-held areas of Aleppo, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on May 3, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Men walk near a damaged building in Aleppo's rebel held al-Fardous district, Syria May 26, 2016. The graffiti reads in Arabic reads:" Smile to piss off your enemy". REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A civilian removes the rubble in front of a damaged shop after an airstrike in the rebel held al-Saleheen neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
An injured girl sits in a vehicle after surviving double airstrikes on the rebel held Bab al-Nairab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk at a military complex as one of them holds up a Syrian national flag, after they recaptured areas in southwestern Aleppo that rebels had seized last month, Syria, in this handout picture...more
A man carries an injured girl after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Rebel fighters drive their vehicles celebrating what they said was the taking over of Baraghedeh and Kafr-Ghan towns, in al-Rai town, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zenki fighter watches news about Donald Trump's election as president on his smart phone in the rebel held beseiged area in Aleppo, Syria November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A damaged operation room is pictured after an airstrike on the rebel-held town of Atareb, in the countryside west of Aleppo, Syria November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Injured boys react at a field hospital after airstrikes on the rebel held areas of Aleppo, Syria November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A missile hangs on a parachute while falling over the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Syrians who have been evacuated from eastern Aleppo, reach out for Russian food aid in government-controlled Jibreen area in Aleppo, Syria November 30, 2016. The text on the bag, which shows the Syrian and Russian national flags, reads in Arabic:...more
Smoke and flames rise after air strikes on rebel-controlled besieged area of Aleppo, as seen from a government-held side, in Syria December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
People walk as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
