Pictures | Wed Dec 7, 2016 | 9:51pm EST

Aleppo under siege

A man covered with dust walks at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Ansari neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Men ride a tricycle as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Men wash the blood stained ground after strikes on rebel-held besieged al-Zebdieh district, in Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Smoke rises after air strikes on rebel-controlled besieged eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
An injured woman walks at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Ansari neighborhood of Aleppo REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Rebel fighters ride on a pick-up truck mounted with a weapon as they drive in a rebel-held area of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
People walk near the blood stained ground after strikes on rebel-held besieged al-Zebdieh district, in Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Civilians carry their belongings as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
A man covered with dust stands at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Ansari neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Civilians carry their belongings as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
People ride on a pick-up truck as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Smoke rises after strikes on the rebel-held besieged neighborhoods of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
People carry their belongings as they flee the Kadi Askar area towards Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, in rebel-held besieged Kadi Askar area of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
Smoke rises near Bustan al-Qasr crossing point in a government controlled area, during clashes with rebels in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
People carry their belongings as they flee Kadi Askar area towards the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, in rebel-held besieged Kadi Askar area of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
A Russian soldier stands near a bus carrying people who came back to inspect their homes in government controlled Hanono housing district in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
Children that came back with their families to check their homes ride a pick-up truck near damaged buildings in goverment controlled Hanono housing district in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
A general view shows rising smoke after strikes on Aleppo city. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, December 03, 2016
Rebel fighters stand near a damaged bus used as a barricade in the rebel-held besieged Bab al-Hadid neighbourhood of Aleppo. The graffiti on the bus reads in Arabic: "Aleppo is tired mother...19/10/2016 and we still want freedom." REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
A rebel fighter carries food while riding a bicycle and carrying his weapon on his back in rebel-held besieged old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
Men ride damaged vehicles with no windshields in a rebel-held besieged area in Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
A curtain hangs out a hole in the wall in a damaged building in rebel-held besieged old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
Syrian government soldiers gather in Al-Haidariya neighbourhood after government forces took control of the area in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
An abandoned child stroller is seen near damaged vehicles which were used as barricades in Hanano housing district after government forces took control of the area in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
Damaged buildings are pictured near al-Sheehan roundabout after government forces took control of the area in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
