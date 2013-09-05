Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 5, 2013 | 11:40am EDT

Aleppo's painted mortars

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints an improvised mortar shell, as his fellow fighter watches him, in Aleppo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints an improvised mortar shell, as his fellow fighter watches him, in Aleppo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints an improvised mortar shell, as his fellow fighter watches him, in Aleppo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
1 / 6
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints on improvised mortar shells at a weapon factory in Aleppo September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints on improvised mortar shells at a weapon factory in Aleppo September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints on improvised mortar shells at a weapon factory in Aleppo September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
2 / 6
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints an improvised mortar shell in Aleppo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints an improvised mortar shell in Aleppo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints an improvised mortar shell in Aleppo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
3 / 6
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter sprays paint on improvised mortar shells at a weapon factory in Aleppo September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter sprays paint on improvised mortar shells at a weapon factory in Aleppo September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter sprays paint on improvised mortar shells at a weapon factory in Aleppo September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
4 / 6
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter sprays paint on an improvised mortar shell at a weapon factory in Aleppo September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter sprays paint on an improvised mortar shell at a weapon factory in Aleppo September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Thursday, September 05, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter sprays paint on an improvised mortar shell at a weapon factory in Aleppo September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
5 / 6
<p>Improvised mortar shells that are colored are seen inside a box at a weapons factory in Aleppo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Improvised mortar shells that are colored are seen inside a box at a weapons factory in Aleppo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Thursday, September 05, 2013

Improvised mortar shells that are colored are seen inside a box at a weapons factory in Aleppo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
6 / 6
View Again
View Next
Massive pile-up in Britain

Massive pile-up in Britain

Next Slideshows

Massive pile-up in Britain

Massive pile-up in Britain

A 100-vehicle pile-up injures dozens east of London.

Sep 05 2013
The Syrian military

The Syrian military

On the frontlines with forces loyal to Assad.

Sep 05 2013
London heat ray

London heat ray

Developers are trying to find a quick fix after a tower reflected sunlight at an intensity capable of melting parts of a car.

Sep 04 2013
Ariel Castro found hanged in cell

Ariel Castro found hanged in cell

A look at the case of Ariel Castro, sentenced to life in prison for the kidnapping, rape and beatings of three Cleveland women he held captive in his house for...

Sep 04 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast