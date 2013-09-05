Aleppo's painted mortars
A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints an improvised mortar shell, as his fellow fighter watches him, in Aleppo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints an improvised mortar shell, as his fellow fighter watches him, in Aleppo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints on improvised mortar shells at a weapon factory in Aleppo September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints on improvised mortar shells at a weapon factory in Aleppo September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints an improvised mortar shell in Aleppo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints an improvised mortar shell in Aleppo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army fighter sprays paint on improvised mortar shells at a weapon factory in Aleppo September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army fighter sprays paint on improvised mortar shells at a weapon factory in Aleppo September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army fighter sprays paint on an improvised mortar shell at a weapon factory in Aleppo September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army fighter sprays paint on an improvised mortar shell at a weapon factory in Aleppo September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Improvised mortar shells that are colored are seen inside a box at a weapons factory in Aleppo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Improvised mortar shells that are colored are seen inside a box at a weapons factory in Aleppo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Next Slideshows
Massive pile-up in Britain
A 100-vehicle pile-up injures dozens east of London.
The Syrian military
On the frontlines with forces loyal to Assad.
London heat ray
Developers are trying to find a quick fix after a tower reflected sunlight at an intensity capable of melting parts of a car.
Ariel Castro found hanged in cell
A look at the case of Ariel Castro, sentenced to life in prison for the kidnapping, rape and beatings of three Cleveland women he held captive in his house for...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.