Aleppo's story of war
A cessation of hostilities agreement brokered by Russia and the United States brought a measure of relief to the battered Syrian city of Aleppo on May 5, 2016 but President Bashar al-Assad said he still sought a total, crushing victory over rebel...more
Aleppo, a main battleground in the Syrian war, lies in northwest Syria, about 30 miles (50 km) south of the Turkish border. It is at the crossroads of historic commercial routes, 60 miles (100 km) from the Mediterranean Sea to the west and the...more
The ancient Silk Road city was spared serious violence for the first year of the war until February, 2012, when a pro-Assad militia killed at least 10 people at a pro-democracy demonstration. The graffiti on this building in central Aleppo reads,...more
By July 2012, rebels, including members of the Free Syrian Army seen here, had taken control of eastern areas and were battling to extend their reach when the army turned its forces on Aleppo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
In October, 2012, Syria's UNESCO World Heritage listed ancient market was badly damaged by fighting and UNESCO appealed for the protection of Aleppo's listed sites. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
The government mounted offensives aimed at encircling the rebel-held east but these have all failed to date. Rebels launched their own offensive on government-held western Aleppo in July, 2015. This also failed. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Since the Russian air force began air strikes in support of the Syrian government on Sept. 30, 2015, the government and its allies have launched offensives against rebels to the north and south of Aleppo and against Islamic State to the east. ...more
The only route in and out of opposition-held Aleppo is the so-called Castello Road, long a target of government forces. The only road to government-held areas of Aleppo is also vulnerable to attack because it runs close to Islamic State-held...more
A deal brokered by the United States and Russia to halt the fighting in Syria began to unravel in Aleppo in March, culminating in artillery bombardments and air strikes that have killed about 270 civilians. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Aleppo's eastern districts are controlled by an array of rebel groups, many of which receive support from nearby Turkey. Prominent factions include the Levant Front group, which fights under the banner of the Free Syrian Army. Caption: A Sultan Murad...more
Jihadist groups including the Nusra Front, seen here, are also active in the Aleppo area and have taken part in battles around the city, often contributing suicide bombers. Opposition activists say Nusra has little or no presence in the city itself. ...more
The government controls the western districts of the city, including the ancient citadel. REUTERS/Saad Al-Jabri
The YPG Kurdish militia controls a district on the northwestern outskirts known as Sheikh Maqsoud. This district is important because of its proximity to the Castello Road. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Aleppo was home to more than 2 million people before the war. Today between 250,000 and 300,000 are estimated to live in rebel-held areas. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
The government-held side of the city is still home to more than 1 million people. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
