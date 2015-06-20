Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 19, 2015 | 10:15pm EDT

Alex Rodriguez's 3,000th hit

New York Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez (13) is greeted at home plate after hitting a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers by right fielder Carlos Beltran (36), first base coach Tony Pena (56) and first baseman Mark Teixeira (25) during the first inning at Yankee Stadium in New York, June 19, 2015. Rodriguez homered on the first pitch he saw on Friday to become the 29th Major League Baseball player with 3,000 hits. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Alex Rodriguez hits a solo home run, his 3000th hit. The Yankee Stadium crowd rose up to applaud Rodriguez as he came to the plate in the first inning. The designated hitter, who was suspended for all of last season for violating MLB's doping policy, immediately responded by launching the first offering from the Detroit Tigers' Justin Verlander into the right-center field seats. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Alex Rodriguez hits a solo home run. The 39-year-old Rodriguez was treated to a roaring ovation from the Bronx audience and was mobbed by his manager and team mates in front of the dugout after he trotted around the bases. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Alex Rodriguez rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run. The homer was his 13th this season and 667th of his career. The 39-year-old Rodriguez ranks fourth on the all-time home run list behind Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714). Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Alex Rodriguez celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run. This season Rodriguez had already eclipsed Willie Mays (660) in home runs, and Bonds and Yankees great Lou Gehrig, the "Iron Horse", in career runs batted as he became the fourth player ever to reach 2,000 RBIs. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Alex Rodriguez is greeted at home plate by right fielder Carlos Beltran (36), first base coach Tony Pena (56) and first baseman Mark Teixeira (25). Rodriguez joined Aaron and Mays as the only players in MLB history to have 3,000 hits and 600 homers. Rodriguez and Aaron are the only players ever with 600 home runs, 3,000 hits and 2,000 RBIs. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
