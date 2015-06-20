Alex Rodriguez's 3,000th hit
New York Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez (13) is greeted at home plate after hitting a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers by right fielder Carlos Beltran (36), first base coach Tony Pena (56) and first baseman Mark Teixeira (25) during...more
Alex Rodriguez hits a solo home run, his 3000th hit. The Yankee Stadium crowd rose up to applaud Rodriguez as he came to the plate in the first inning. The designated hitter, who was suspended for all of last season for violating MLB's doping policy,...more
Alex Rodriguez hits a solo home run. The 39-year-old Rodriguez was treated to a roaring ovation from the Bronx audience and was mobbed by his manager and team mates in front of the dugout after he trotted around the bases. Mandatory Credit: Brad...more
Alex Rodriguez rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run. The homer was his 13th this season and 667th of his career. The 39-year-old Rodriguez ranks fourth on the all-time home run list behind Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth...more
Alex Rodriguez celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run. This season Rodriguez had already eclipsed Willie Mays (660) in home runs, and Bonds and Yankees great Lou Gehrig, the "Iron Horse", in career runs batted as he became the fourth...more
Alex Rodriguez is greeted at home plate by right fielder Carlos Beltran (36), first base coach Tony Pena (56) and first baseman Mark Teixeira (25). Rodriguez joined Aaron and Mays as the only players in MLB history to have 3,000 hits and 600 homers....more
