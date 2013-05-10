Edition:
Fri May 10, 2013

Alive from the rubble

<p>A woman is rescued from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building 17 days after the building collapsed in Savar May 10, 2013. Rescuers pulled the woman, identified by Bangladeshi media only as Reshma, on Friday from the rubble of the Bangladesh garment factory, astonishing workmen who had been searching for bodies of victims of a disaster that has killed more than 1,000 people. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A woman is rescued from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building 17 days after the building collapsed in Savar May 10, 2013. Rescuers pulled the woman, identified by Bangladeshi media only as Reshma, on Friday from the rubble of the Bangladesh garment factory, astonishing workmen who had been searching for bodies of victims of a disaster that has killed more than 1,000 people.

Friday, May 10, 2013

A woman is rescued from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building 17 days after the building collapsed in Savar May 10, 2013. Rescuers pulled the woman, identified by Bangladeshi media only as Reshma, on Friday from the rubble of the Bangladesh garment factory, astonishing workmen who had been searching for bodies of victims of a disaster that has killed more than 1,000 people.

<p>Rescue workers rescue a woman from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building 17 days after the building collapsed in Savar May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Rescue workers rescue a woman from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building 17 days after the building collapsed in Savar May 10, 2013.

Friday, May 10, 2013

Rescue workers rescue a woman from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building 17 days after the building collapsed in Savar May 10, 2013.

<p>Rescue workers rescue a woman from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building 17 days after the building collapsed in Savar May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sohel Ahmed</p>

Rescue workers rescue a woman from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building 17 days after the building collapsed in Savar May 10, 2013.

Friday, May 10, 2013

Rescue workers rescue a woman from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building 17 days after the building collapsed in Savar May 10, 2013.

<p>Rescue workers rescue a woman from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building 17 days after the building collapsed in Savar May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sohel Ahmed</p>

Rescue workers rescue a woman from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building 17 days after the building collapsed in Savar May 10, 2013.

Friday, May 10, 2013

Rescue workers rescue a woman from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building 17 days after the building collapsed in Savar May 10, 2013.

<p>Rescue workers carry a woman from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sanaul Huq</p>

Rescue workers carry a woman from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar May 10, 2013.

Friday, May 10, 2013

Rescue workers carry a woman from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar May 10, 2013.

<p>Rescue workers rescue a woman from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sanaul Huq</p>

Rescue workers rescue a woman from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar May 10, 2013.

Friday, May 10, 2013

Rescue workers rescue a woman from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar May 10, 2013.

Building collapse in Bangladesh

Building collapse in Bangladesh

