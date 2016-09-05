Edition:
All aboard Clinton plane

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton holds a model of her newly unveiled campaign plane before boarding for the first time at the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York, September 5, 2016. Clinton, scheduled to make a stop at a local business before marching in a Labor Day parade, told the press corps - traveling on the same plane with her for the first time - that it was the �last moment before the mad dash� to the White House. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton holds a model of her newly unveiled campaign plane before boarding for the first time at the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York, September 5, 2016. Clinton, scheduled to make a stop at a local business before marching in a Labor Day parade, told the press corps - traveling on the same plane with her for the first time - that it was the �last moment before the mad dash� to the White House. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton greets members of the news media on her newly unveiled campaign plane. The Labor Day holiday is the traditional kickoff to the frenzied, last stretch of campaigning ahead of the November 8 election, and both Trump and Clinton chose to begin their day in Cleveland. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton greets members of the news media on her newly unveiled campaign plane. The Labor Day holiday is the traditional kickoff to the frenzied, last stretch of campaigning ahead of the November 8 election, and both Trump and Clinton chose to begin their day in Cleveland. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton's newly unveiled campaign plane sits on the tarmac at the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York. �I�m ready, I�m more than ready,� Clinton said before takeoff. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton's newly unveiled campaign plane sits on the tarmac at the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York. �I�m ready, I�m more than ready,� Clinton said before takeoff. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton greets flight crew and others before boarding her newly unveiled campaign plane. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton greets flight crew and others before boarding her newly unveiled campaign plane. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton greets members of the news media on her newly unveiled campaign plane. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton greets members of the news media on her newly unveiled campaign plane. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton greets flight crew and others before boarding her newly unveiled campaign plane. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton greets flight crew and others before boarding her newly unveiled campaign plane. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Vice-presidential candidate and Senator Tim Kaine and Hillary Clinton greet well-wishers in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Vice-presidential candidate and Senator Tim Kaine and Hillary Clinton greet well-wishers in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton looks at a model of her newly unveiled campaign plane before boarding for the first time. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton looks at a model of her newly unveiled campaign plane before boarding for the first time. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton walks through her newly unveiled campaign plane. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton walks through her newly unveiled campaign plane. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Michael Hackert, vice president at Xtra Airways, holds a model of Hillary Clinton's campaign plane in front of the real thing at the Westchester County Airport. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Michael Hackert, vice president at Xtra Airways, holds a model of Hillary Clinton's campaign plane in front of the real thing at the Westchester County Airport. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton's newly unveiled campaign plane sits on the tarmac at the Westchester County Airport. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton's newly unveiled campaign plane sits on the tarmac at the Westchester County Airport. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
