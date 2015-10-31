Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Oct 31, 2015 | 3:36pm EDT

All Blacks champions again

Captain Richie McCaw of New Zealand holds up the Webb Ellis Cup after winning the Rugby World Cup Final against Australia at Twickenham in London, October 31, 2015. New Zealand won by 34-17. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Captain Richie McCaw of New Zealand holds up the Webb Ellis Cup after winning the Rugby World Cup Final against Australia at Twickenham in London, October 31, 2015. New Zealand won by 34-17. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Captain Richie McCaw of New Zealand holds up the Webb Ellis Cup after winning the Rugby World Cup Final against Australia at Twickenham in London, October 31, 2015. New Zealand won by 34-17. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
1 / 18
An Australia Wallabies fan reacts to the New Zealand All Blacks victory, whilst watching the Rugby World Cup final in a fan-zone in Trafalgar Square, in London, Britain, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

An Australia Wallabies fan reacts to the New Zealand All Blacks victory, whilst watching the Rugby World Cup final in a fan-zone in Trafalgar Square, in London, Britain, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
An Australia Wallabies fan reacts to the New Zealand All Blacks victory, whilst watching the Rugby World Cup final in a fan-zone in Trafalgar Square, in London, Britain, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
2 / 18
New Zealand's team performs the haka with the Webb Ellis trophy as they celebrate after winning the Rugby World Cup Final against Australia at Twickenham in London, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

New Zealand's team performs the haka with the Webb Ellis trophy as they celebrate after winning the Rugby World Cup Final against Australia at Twickenham in London, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
New Zealand's team performs the haka with the Webb Ellis trophy as they celebrate after winning the Rugby World Cup Final against Australia at Twickenham in London, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
3 / 18
Julian Savea of New Zealand kisses the Webb Ellis Cup as he celebrates after beating Australia to win the Rugby World Cup final match at Twickenham in London, Britain, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Julian Savea of New Zealand kisses the Webb Ellis Cup as he celebrates after beating Australia to win the Rugby World Cup final match at Twickenham in London, Britain, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Julian Savea of New Zealand kisses the Webb Ellis Cup as he celebrates after beating Australia to win the Rugby World Cup final match at Twickenham in London, Britain, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
4 / 18
Beauden Barrett of New Zealand scores a try during their Rugby World Cup final match against Australia at Twickenham in London, Britain, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Beauden Barrett of New Zealand scores a try during their Rugby World Cup final match against Australia at Twickenham in London, Britain, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Beauden Barrett of New Zealand scores a try during their Rugby World Cup final match against Australia at Twickenham in London, Britain, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
5 / 18
Britain's Prince Harry (R) congratulates Richie McCaw of New Zealand after the Rugby World Cup final match against Australia at Twickenham in London, Britain October 31, 2015. New Zealand won by 34-17. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Prince Harry (R) congratulates Richie McCaw of New Zealand after the Rugby World Cup final match against Australia at Twickenham in London, Britain October 31, 2015. New Zealand won by 34-17. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Britain's Prince Harry (R) congratulates Richie McCaw of New Zealand after the Rugby World Cup final match against Australia at Twickenham in London, Britain October 31, 2015. New Zealand won by 34-17. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
6 / 18
Captain Stephen Moore of Australia walks away after receiving his runners-up medal from Prince Harry after the Rugby World Cup final match against New Zealand at Twickenham in London, Britain October 31, 2015. New Zealand won by 34-17. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Captain Stephen Moore of Australia walks away after receiving his runners-up medal from Prince Harry after the Rugby World Cup final match against New Zealand at Twickenham in London, Britain October 31, 2015. New Zealand won by 34-17. REUTERS/Toby...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Captain Stephen Moore of Australia walks away after receiving his runners-up medal from Prince Harry after the Rugby World Cup final match against New Zealand at Twickenham in London, Britain October 31, 2015. New Zealand won by 34-17. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
7 / 18
New Zealand players celebrate as they hold the Webb Ellis Cup after winning the Rugby World Cup Final against Australia at Twickenham in London, October 31, 2015. New Zealand won by 34-17. REUTERS/Henry Browne

New Zealand players celebrate as they hold the Webb Ellis Cup after winning the Rugby World Cup Final against Australia at Twickenham in London, October 31, 2015. New Zealand won by 34-17. REUTERS/Henry Browne

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
New Zealand players celebrate as they hold the Webb Ellis Cup after winning the Rugby World Cup Final against Australia at Twickenham in London, October 31, 2015. New Zealand won by 34-17. REUTERS/Henry Browne
Close
8 / 18
Fans of Australia's Wallabies Rugby team react as they watch a live telecast of their team's loss to New Zealand's All Blacks during the Rugby World Cup final at a pub in Sydney, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Fans of Australia's Wallabies Rugby team react as they watch a live telecast of their team's loss to New Zealand's All Blacks during the Rugby World Cup final at a pub in Sydney, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Fans of Australia's Wallabies Rugby team react as they watch a live telecast of their team's loss to New Zealand's All Blacks during the Rugby World Cup final at a pub in Sydney, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
9 / 18
New Zealand's players take a selfie as they celebrate after winning the Rugby World Cup Final against Australia at Twickenham in London, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

New Zealand's players take a selfie as they celebrate after winning the Rugby World Cup Final against Australia at Twickenham in London, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
New Zealand's players take a selfie as they celebrate after winning the Rugby World Cup Final against Australia at Twickenham in London, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
10 / 18
Beauden Barrett of New Zealand celebrates his try against Australia during their Rugby World Cup Final at Twickenham in London, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Beauden Barrett of New Zealand celebrates his try against Australia during their Rugby World Cup Final at Twickenham in London, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Beauden Barrett of New Zealand celebrates his try against Australia during their Rugby World Cup Final at Twickenham in London, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
11 / 18
New Zealand's team celebrates with the Webb Ellis trophy after winning the Rugby World Cup Final against Australia at Twickenham in London, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

New Zealand's team celebrates with the Webb Ellis trophy after winning the Rugby World Cup Final against Australia at Twickenham in London, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
New Zealand's team celebrates with the Webb Ellis trophy after winning the Rugby World Cup Final against Australia at Twickenham in London, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
12 / 18
Fans of New Zealand's All Blacks rugby team react during their Rugby World Cup win against Australia's Wallabies at a bar in Auckland, New Zealand, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Cameron

Fans of New Zealand's All Blacks rugby team react during their Rugby World Cup win against Australia's Wallabies at a bar in Auckland, New Zealand, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Cameron

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Fans of New Zealand's All Blacks rugby team react during their Rugby World Cup win against Australia's Wallabies at a bar in Auckland, New Zealand, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Cameron
Close
13 / 18
Ma'a Nonu of New Zealand (L) is tackled by Drew Mitchell of Australia as he scores a try during their Rugby World Cup final match at Twickenham in London, Britain, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Ma'a Nonu of New Zealand (L) is tackled by Drew Mitchell of Australia as he scores a try during their Rugby World Cup final match at Twickenham in London, Britain, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Ma'a Nonu of New Zealand (L) is tackled by Drew Mitchell of Australia as he scores a try during their Rugby World Cup final match at Twickenham in London, Britain, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
14 / 18
Australia players compete in a scrum with New Zealand players during their Rugby World Cup final match at Twickenham in London, Britain, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Australia players compete in a scrum with New Zealand players during their Rugby World Cup final match at Twickenham in London, Britain, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Australia players compete in a scrum with New Zealand players during their Rugby World Cup final match at Twickenham in London, Britain, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
15 / 18
Kieran Read of New Zealand (top L) jumps for the ball during their Rugby World Cup final match against Australia at Twickenham in London, Britain, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Kieran Read of New Zealand (top L) jumps for the ball during their Rugby World Cup final match against Australia at Twickenham in London, Britain, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Kieran Read of New Zealand (top L) jumps for the ball during their Rugby World Cup final match against Australia at Twickenham in London, Britain, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
16 / 18
New Zealand's team celebrates with the Webb Ellis trophy after winning the Rugby World Cup Final against Australia at Twickenham in London, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

New Zealand's team celebrates with the Webb Ellis trophy after winning the Rugby World Cup Final against Australia at Twickenham in London, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
New Zealand's team celebrates with the Webb Ellis trophy after winning the Rugby World Cup Final against Australia at Twickenham in London, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
17 / 18
Richie McCaw of New Zealand holds the Webb Ellis Cup as he celebrates with teammates after beating Australia to win the Rugby World Cup final match at Twickenham in London, Britain, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Richie McCaw of New Zealand holds the Webb Ellis Cup as he celebrates with teammates after beating Australia to win the Rugby World Cup final match at Twickenham in London, Britain, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Richie McCaw of New Zealand holds the Webb Ellis Cup as he celebrates with teammates after beating Australia to win the Rugby World Cup final match at Twickenham in London, Britain, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Royals down Astros

Royals down Astros

Next Slideshows

Royals down Astros

Royals down Astros

Houston's playoff run comes to an end in Kansas City.

Oct 15 2015
Blue Jays beat Rangers

Blue Jays beat Rangers

The Toronto Blue Jays defeat the Texas Rangers in the fifth game of the ALDS.

Oct 14 2015
Cubs defeat Cardinals

Cubs defeat Cardinals

The Chicago Cubs defeat the St. Louis Cardinals in game four of the NLDS.

Oct 13 2015
Yogi Berra: 1925 - 2015

Yogi Berra: 1925 - 2015

Hall of Fame catcher for the New York Yankees, Yogi Berra dies at the age of 90.

Sep 23 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast