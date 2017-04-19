Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Apr 19, 2017 | 10:26am EDT

All eyes on Georgia congressional race

Georgia's Sixth District Congressional candidate Jon Ossoff speaks to his supports at his Election Night party in Sandy Springs. The novice Democratic candidate weathered attacks from President Trump and finished well ahead of his Republican rivals in a much-watched Georgia congressional race on Tuesday, but appeared to fall short of the majority he needed to win outright. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Georgia's Sixth District Congressional candidate Jon Ossoff speaks to his supports at his Election Night party in Sandy Springs. The novice Democratic candidate weathered attacks from President Trump and finished well ahead of his Republican rivals...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Georgia's Sixth District Congressional candidate Jon Ossoff speaks to his supports at his Election Night party in Sandy Springs. The novice Democratic candidate weathered attacks from President Trump and finished well ahead of his Republican rivals in a much-watched Georgia congressional race on Tuesday, but appeared to fall short of the majority he needed to win outright. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
1 / 16
Supporters of Jon Ossoff cheer at his Election Night party. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Supporters of Jon Ossoff cheer at his Election Night party. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Supporters of Jon Ossoff cheer at his Election Night party. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
2 / 16
Jon Ossoff supporters at his Election Night party. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Jon Ossoff supporters at his Election Night party. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Jon Ossoff supporters at his Election Night party. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
3 / 16
Georgia's Sixth District Congressional candidate Jon Ossoff speaks to his supporters at his Election Night party. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Georgia's Sixth District Congressional candidate Jon Ossoff speaks to his supporters at his Election Night party. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Georgia's Sixth District Congressional candidate Jon Ossoff speaks to his supporters at his Election Night party. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Close
4 / 16
Ossoff supporters arrive at an election eve rally at Andretti Indoor Karting and Games in Roswell, Georgia. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles

Ossoff supporters arrive at an election eve rally at Andretti Indoor Karting and Games in Roswell, Georgia. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
Ossoff supporters arrive at an election eve rally at Andretti Indoor Karting and Games in Roswell, Georgia. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles
Close
5 / 16
Jack Miller, 15, campaigns for Republican candidate Karen Handel outside Santino's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria in Alpharetta, Georgia. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles

Jack Miller, 15, campaigns for Republican candidate Karen Handel outside Santino's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria in Alpharetta, Georgia. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
Jack Miller, 15, campaigns for Republican candidate Karen Handel outside Santino's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria in Alpharetta, Georgia. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles
Close
6 / 16
Republican candidate Karen Handel talks to supporters during a campaign stop at Santino's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria in Alpharetta, Georgia. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles

Republican candidate Karen Handel talks to supporters during a campaign stop at Santino's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria in Alpharetta, Georgia. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
Republican candidate Karen Handel talks to supporters during a campaign stop at Santino's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria in Alpharetta, Georgia. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles
Close
7 / 16
Ron Owens, a supporter of Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff, chants with other supporters during an election eve rally. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles

Ron Owens, a supporter of Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff, chants with other supporters during an election eve rally. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
Ron Owens, a supporter of Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff, chants with other supporters during an election eve rally. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles
Close
8 / 16
Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff speaks during an election eve rally. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles

Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff speaks during an election eve rally. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff speaks during an election eve rally. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles
Close
9 / 16
Republican candidate Karen Handel talks to supporters during a campaign stop at Village Burger in Alpharetta. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles

Republican candidate Karen Handel talks to supporters during a campaign stop at Village Burger in Alpharetta. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
Republican candidate Karen Handel talks to supporters during a campaign stop at Village Burger in Alpharetta. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles
Close
10 / 16
Supporters of Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff listen to him speak during an election eve rally. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles

Supporters of Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff listen to him speak during an election eve rally. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Supporters of Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff listen to him speak during an election eve rally. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles
Close
11 / 16
Campaign signs for candidates for line Holcomb Bridge Road in Alpharetta. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles

Campaign signs for candidates for line Holcomb Bridge Road in Alpharetta. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Campaign signs for candidates for line Holcomb Bridge Road in Alpharetta. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles
Close
12 / 16
Eliot Beckham, deputy field organizer for John Ossoff, works in Ossoff's office in Sandy Springs. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles

Eliot Beckham, deputy field organizer for John Ossoff, works in Ossoff's office in Sandy Springs. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
Eliot Beckham, deputy field organizer for John Ossoff, works in Ossoff's office in Sandy Springs. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles
Close
13 / 16
Republican candidate Karen Handel talks to supporters during a campaign stop at Santino's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria in Alpharetta. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles

Republican candidate Karen Handel talks to supporters during a campaign stop at Santino's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria in Alpharetta. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
Republican candidate Karen Handel talks to supporters during a campaign stop at Santino's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria in Alpharetta. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles
Close
14 / 16
Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff speaks during an election eve rally. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles

Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff speaks during an election eve rally. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff speaks during an election eve rally. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles
Close
15 / 16
Supporters for Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff listen to him speak during an election eve rally. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles

Supporters for Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff listen to him speak during an election eve rally. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
Supporters for Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff listen to him speak during an election eve rally. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Flower power in Sao Paulo

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Next Slideshows

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.

Apr 18 2017
Celebrating Easter

Celebrating Easter

Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.

Apr 17 2017
Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Apr 13 2017
Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Apr 13 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast