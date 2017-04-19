All eyes on Georgia congressional race

Georgia's Sixth District Congressional candidate Jon Ossoff speaks to his supports at his Election Night party in Sandy Springs. The novice Democratic candidate weathered attacks from President Trump and finished well ahead of his Republican rivals...more

Georgia's Sixth District Congressional candidate Jon Ossoff speaks to his supports at his Election Night party in Sandy Springs. The novice Democratic candidate weathered attacks from President Trump and finished well ahead of his Republican rivals in a much-watched Georgia congressional race on Tuesday, but appeared to fall short of the majority he needed to win outright. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Close