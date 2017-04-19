All eyes on Georgia congressional race
Georgia's Sixth District Congressional candidate Jon Ossoff speaks to his supports at his Election Night party in Sandy Springs. The novice Democratic candidate weathered attacks from President Trump and finished well ahead of his Republican rivals...more
Supporters of Jon Ossoff cheer at his Election Night party. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Jon Ossoff supporters at his Election Night party. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Georgia's Sixth District Congressional candidate Jon Ossoff speaks to his supporters at his Election Night party. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Ossoff supporters arrive at an election eve rally at Andretti Indoor Karting and Games in Roswell, Georgia. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles
Jack Miller, 15, campaigns for Republican candidate Karen Handel outside Santino's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria in Alpharetta, Georgia. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles
Republican candidate Karen Handel talks to supporters during a campaign stop at Santino's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria in Alpharetta, Georgia. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles
Ron Owens, a supporter of Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff, chants with other supporters during an election eve rally. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles
Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff speaks during an election eve rally. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles
Republican candidate Karen Handel talks to supporters during a campaign stop at Village Burger in Alpharetta. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles
Supporters of Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff listen to him speak during an election eve rally. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles
Campaign signs for candidates for line Holcomb Bridge Road in Alpharetta. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles
Eliot Beckham, deputy field organizer for John Ossoff, works in Ossoff's office in Sandy Springs. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles
Republican candidate Karen Handel talks to supporters during a campaign stop at Santino's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria in Alpharetta. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles
Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff speaks during an election eve rally. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles
Supporters for Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff listen to him speak during an election eve rally. REUTERS/Kevin D. Liles
