Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 8, 2016 | 10:05pm EST

All eyes on New Hampshire

Hillary Clinton and her husband Bill eat breakfast at the Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton and her husband Bill eat breakfast at the Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Hillary Clinton and her husband Bill eat breakfast at the Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 32
Timothy Kierstead (C-front), a married gay man from Manchester, New Hampshire, confronts Marco Rubio over Rubio's position on gay marriage as Rubio visits The Puritan restaurant in Manchester, February 8, 2016. Kierstead asked Rubio "Why do you want to put me back in the closet?" At Rubio's side is his 8-year-old son Dominick. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Timothy Kierstead (C-front), a married gay man from Manchester, New Hampshire, confronts Marco Rubio over Rubio's position on gay marriage as Rubio visits The Puritan restaurant in Manchester, February 8, 2016. Kierstead asked Rubio "Why do you want...more

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Timothy Kierstead (C-front), a married gay man from Manchester, New Hampshire, confronts Marco Rubio over Rubio's position on gay marriage as Rubio visits The Puritan restaurant in Manchester, February 8, 2016. Kierstead asked Rubio "Why do you want to put me back in the closet?" At Rubio's side is his 8-year-old son Dominick. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 32
A t-shirt for Donald Trump is covered with fresh snow at an Elks Lodge where Trump spoke in Salem, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A t-shirt for Donald Trump is covered with fresh snow at an Elks Lodge where Trump spoke in Salem, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
A t-shirt for Donald Trump is covered with fresh snow at an Elks Lodge where Trump spoke in Salem, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
3 / 32
Melissa Chandler holds onto Bleu, a Scottish Highlander steer wearing a campaign sticker for Bernie Sanders, in downtown Manchester, February 8, 2016. Chandler brought Bleu downtown to promote New Hampshire agriculture. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Melissa Chandler holds onto Bleu, a Scottish Highlander steer wearing a campaign sticker for Bernie Sanders, in downtown Manchester, February 8, 2016. Chandler brought Bleu downtown to promote New Hampshire agriculture. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Melissa Chandler holds onto Bleu, a Scottish Highlander steer wearing a campaign sticker for Bernie Sanders, in downtown Manchester, February 8, 2016. Chandler brought Bleu downtown to promote New Hampshire agriculture. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 32
Donald Trump speaks with his pregnant daughter Ivanka as he addresses supporters at the Verizon Wireless Arena during a campaign event in Manchester, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump speaks with his pregnant daughter Ivanka as he addresses supporters at the Verizon Wireless Arena during a campaign event in Manchester, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Donald Trump speaks with his pregnant daughter Ivanka as he addresses supporters at the Verizon Wireless Arena during a campaign event in Manchester, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
5 / 32
A board to record votes of the nine registered voters of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, is seen before voting begins for the presidential primary election inside Hale House at the Balsams Hotel in Dixville Notch, February 8, 2016. Since 1960 residents of Dixville New Hampshire cast the first election day ballots of the U.S. presidential election moments after midnight. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A board to record votes of the nine registered voters of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, is seen before voting begins for the presidential primary election inside Hale House at the Balsams Hotel in Dixville Notch, February 8, 2016. Since 1960...more

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
A board to record votes of the nine registered voters of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, is seen before voting begins for the presidential primary election inside Hale House at the Balsams Hotel in Dixville Notch, February 8, 2016. Since 1960 residents of Dixville New Hampshire cast the first election day ballots of the U.S. presidential election moments after midnight. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
6 / 32
Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally at the University of New Hampshire Whittemore Center Arena in Durham, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally at the University of New Hampshire Whittemore Center Arena in Durham, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally at the University of New Hampshire Whittemore Center Arena in Durham, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
7 / 32
Hillary Clinton addresses the crowd during a campaign stop at Manchester Community College in Manchester, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Hillary Clinton addresses the crowd during a campaign stop at Manchester Community College in Manchester, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Hillary Clinton addresses the crowd during a campaign stop at Manchester Community College in Manchester, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
8 / 32
A supporter of Donald Trump listens to him speak at a town hall presidential campaign event on the final day of campaigning before the New Hampshire primary at the Lions Club in Londonderry, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A supporter of Donald Trump listens to him speak at a town hall presidential campaign event on the final day of campaigning before the New Hampshire primary at the Lions Club in Londonderry, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump listens to him speak at a town hall presidential campaign event on the final day of campaigning before the New Hampshire primary at the Lions Club in Londonderry, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
9 / 32
A supporter of Donald Trump takes a photograph as she attends a Trump campaign rally at the Verizon Wireless Arena in Manchester, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A supporter of Donald Trump takes a photograph as she attends a Trump campaign rally at the Verizon Wireless Arena in Manchester, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump takes a photograph as she attends a Trump campaign rally at the Verizon Wireless Arena in Manchester, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
10 / 32
Hillary Clinton gets a hug from her husband, Bill Clinton, as their daughter Chelsea looks on, at a "Get Out the Vote" campaign rally in Manchester, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton gets a hug from her husband, Bill Clinton, as their daughter Chelsea looks on, at a "Get Out the Vote" campaign rally in Manchester, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Hillary Clinton gets a hug from her husband, Bill Clinton, as their daughter Chelsea looks on, at a "Get Out the Vote" campaign rally in Manchester, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 32
Donald Trump poses for a photo with a supporter after a campaign rally in Plymouth, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump poses for a photo with a supporter after a campaign rally in Plymouth, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Donald Trump poses for a photo with a supporter after a campaign rally in Plymouth, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
12 / 32
Supporters of Bernie Sanders listen to him speak during a rally at Daniel Webster College in Nashua, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of Bernie Sanders listen to him speak during a rally at Daniel Webster College in Nashua, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Supporters of Bernie Sanders listen to him speak during a rally at Daniel Webster College in Nashua, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
13 / 32
The bus for Ted Cruz is seen at a campaign event in Barrington, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

The bus for Ted Cruz is seen at a campaign event in Barrington, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
The bus for Ted Cruz is seen at a campaign event in Barrington, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
14 / 32
Hillary Clinton greets diners during a visit to the Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton greets diners during a visit to the Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Hillary Clinton greets diners during a visit to the Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
15 / 32
Jeb Bush embraces Lindsey Graham after Graham introduced him at a town hall during a campaign stop at Woodbury School in Salem, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Jeb Bush embraces Lindsey Graham after Graham introduced him at a town hall during a campaign stop at Woodbury School in Salem, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Jeb Bush embraces Lindsey Graham after Graham introduced him at a town hall during a campaign stop at Woodbury School in Salem, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
16 / 32
Supporters of Bernie Sanders cheer during his rally at Great Bay Community College in Portsmouth, New Hampshire February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of Bernie Sanders cheer during his rally at Great Bay Community College in Portsmouth, New Hampshire February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Supporters of Bernie Sanders cheer during his rally at Great Bay Community College in Portsmouth, New Hampshire February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
17 / 32
Hillary Clinton arrives for a visit to the Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton arrives for a visit to the Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Hillary Clinton arrives for a visit to the Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
18 / 32
Ted Cruz greets supporters at a campaign event in Barrington, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Ted Cruz greets supporters at a campaign event in Barrington, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Ted Cruz greets supporters at a campaign event in Barrington, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
19 / 32
Marco Rubio takes a sip of coffee as he visits a diner in Nashua, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Marco Rubio takes a sip of coffee as he visits a diner in Nashua, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Marco Rubio takes a sip of coffee as he visits a diner in Nashua, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
20 / 32
Hillary Clinton is joined onstage by Senators Al Franken and Jeanne Shaheen at a campaign rally in Portsmouth, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton is joined onstage by Senators Al Franken and Jeanne Shaheen at a campaign rally in Portsmouth, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Hillary Clinton is joined onstage by Senators Al Franken and Jeanne Shaheen at a campaign rally in Portsmouth, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
21 / 32
A piece of tape holds together Jeb Bush's shoe during a campaign town hall meeting in Nashua, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A piece of tape holds together Jeb Bush's shoe during a campaign town hall meeting in Nashua, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
A piece of tape holds together Jeb Bush's shoe during a campaign town hall meeting in Nashua, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
22 / 32
Chris Christie speaks to voters at a town hall campaign stop at the Hampton Academy in Hampton, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Chris Christie speaks to voters at a town hall campaign stop at the Hampton Academy in Hampton, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Chris Christie speaks to voters at a town hall campaign stop at the Hampton Academy in Hampton, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
23 / 32
People stand in a overflow hallway to watch Marco Rubio speak at a campaign event in Bedford, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People stand in a overflow hallway to watch Marco Rubio speak at a campaign event in Bedford, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
People stand in a overflow hallway to watch Marco Rubio speak at a campaign event in Bedford, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
24 / 32
Donald Trump talks guests at the Chez-Vauchon restaurant in Manchester, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump talks guests at the Chez-Vauchon restaurant in Manchester, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Donald Trump talks guests at the Chez-Vauchon restaurant in Manchester, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
25 / 32
A young boy plays in a snowbank near the campaign bus of John Kasich while Kasich spoke to voters during a campaign town hall in Nashua, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A young boy plays in a snowbank near the campaign bus of John Kasich while Kasich spoke to voters during a campaign town hall in Nashua, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
A young boy plays in a snowbank near the campaign bus of John Kasich while Kasich spoke to voters during a campaign town hall in Nashua, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
26 / 32
A worker uses an election sign to brush the snow off of other signs in a snow storm in Manchester, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A worker uses an election sign to brush the snow off of other signs in a snow storm in Manchester, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
A worker uses an election sign to brush the snow off of other signs in a snow storm in Manchester, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
27 / 32
A supporter of Donald Trump wears a t-shirt covered with pictures of Trump at his campaign rally in Plymouth, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A supporter of Donald Trump wears a t-shirt covered with pictures of Trump at his campaign rally in Plymouth, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump wears a t-shirt covered with pictures of Trump at his campaign rally in Plymouth, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
28 / 32
Hillary Clinton picks up an order of drinks at the Puritan Backroom in Manchester, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton picks up an order of drinks at the Puritan Backroom in Manchester, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Hillary Clinton picks up an order of drinks at the Puritan Backroom in Manchester, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
29 / 32
Bernie Sanders speaks at the 2016 McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Celebration, presented by the New Hampshire Democratic Party, at the Verizon Wireless Arena in Manchester, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Bernie Sanders speaks at the 2016 McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Celebration, presented by the New Hampshire Democratic Party, at the Verizon Wireless Arena in Manchester, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks at the 2016 McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Celebration, presented by the New Hampshire Democratic Party, at the Verizon Wireless Arena in Manchester, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
30 / 32
Jeb Bush gestures while holding a town hall at Woodbury School in Salem, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Jeb Bush gestures while holding a town hall at Woodbury School in Salem, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Jeb Bush gestures while holding a town hall at Woodbury School in Salem, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
31 / 32
A girl puts her hand over her heart dying the singing of the Star Spangled Banner before the town hall for Chris Christie at the Hampton Academy in Hampton, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A girl puts her hand over her heart dying the singing of the Star Spangled Banner before the town hall for Chris Christie at the Hampton Academy in Hampton, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
A girl puts her hand over her heart dying the singing of the Star Spangled Banner before the town hall for Chris Christie at the Hampton Academy in Hampton, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Search for survivors in Taiwan

Search for survivors in Taiwan

Next Slideshows

Search for survivors in Taiwan

Search for survivors in Taiwan

Rescue efforts continue at an apartment block toppled by an earthquake.

Feb 08 2016
Best of Super Bowl 50

Best of Super Bowl 50

The Denver Broncos defeat the Carolina Panthers.

Feb 07 2016
Super Bowl halftime

Super Bowl halftime

Beyonce, Coldplay and Bruno Mars perform together.

Feb 07 2016
Republicans debate in New Hampshire

Republicans debate in New Hampshire

The Republican presidential candidates take to the stage just days out from the New Hampshire primary.

Feb 06 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast