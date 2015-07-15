Edition:
United States
Wed Jul 15, 2015

All eyes on Tsipras

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) shares a joke with Parliament Speaker Zoe Constantopoulou (L) and other lawmakers before a ruling Syriza party parliamentary group session in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015.REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives at a euro zone leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivers a speech at an anti-austerity rally in Syntagma Square in Athens, Greece, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras smiles before a ruling Syriza party parliamentary group session in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (2nd L) talks to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and France's President Francois Hollande (R) next to Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel (L) during an euro zone leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives at his office in Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras gestures as he attends a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives in his car at a euro zone leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras checks a mobile phone during a voting session at the Parliament in Athens, Greece, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivers a speech at an anti-austerity rally in Syntagma Square in Athens, Greece, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives to attend a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is pictured before his speech at a parliamentary session to brief lawmakers over the ongoing talks with the country's lenders, in Athens, Greece June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives at a euro zone leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reacts during a voting session at the Parliament in Athens, Greece, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras addresses a news conference after an European Union leaders summit in Brussels February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
