All eyes on Tsipras
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) shares a joke with Parliament Speaker Zoe Constantopoulou (L) and other lawmakers before a ruling Syriza party parliamentary group session in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015.REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives at a euro zone leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivers a speech at an anti-austerity rally in Syntagma Square in Athens, Greece, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras smiles before a ruling Syriza party parliamentary group session in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (2nd L) talks to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and France's President Francois Hollande (R) next to Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel (L) during an euro zone leaders summit in Brussels,...more
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives at his office in Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras gestures as he attends a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives in his car at a euro zone leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras checks a mobile phone during a voting session at the Parliament in Athens, Greece, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivers a speech at an anti-austerity rally in Syntagma Square in Athens, Greece, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives to attend a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is pictured before his speech at a parliamentary session to brief lawmakers over the ongoing talks with the country's lenders, in Athens, Greece June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives at a euro zone leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reacts during a voting session at the Parliament in Athens, Greece, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras addresses a news conference after an European Union leaders summit in Brussels February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
