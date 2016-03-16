Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 16, 2016 | 3:01pm EDT

All in the family

Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz, with his daughter Catherine (2nd L), wife Heidi (C), daughter Caroline (2nd R) and supporter and former rival Carly Fiorina (R) at his side, reacts to the primary election results in Florida, Ohio and Illinois during a campaign rally in Houston, Texas March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Trish Badger

Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz, with his daughter Catherine (2nd L), wife Heidi (C), daughter Caroline (2nd R) and supporter and former rival Carly Fiorina (R) at his side, reacts to the primary election results in Florida, Ohio...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz, with his daughter Catherine (2nd L), wife Heidi (C), daughter Caroline (2nd R) and supporter and former rival Carly Fiorina (R) at his side, reacts to the primary election results in Florida, Ohio and Illinois during a campaign rally in Houston, Texas March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Trish Badger
Close
1 / 23
Senator and former Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio hugs his family after he announced that he is suspending his campaign at an event in Miami, Florida, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Senator and former Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio hugs his family after he announced that he is suspending his campaign at an event in Miami, Florida, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Senator and former Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio hugs his family after he announced that he is suspending his campaign at an event in Miami, Florida, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 23
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton leaves a campaign rally with her husband former President Bill Clinton in Des Moines, Iowa, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton leaves a campaign rally with her husband former President Bill Clinton in Des Moines, Iowa, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton leaves a campaign rally with her husband former President Bill Clinton in Des Moines, Iowa, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Close
3 / 23
A young boy high-fives Donald Trump as his wife Melania watches at the Seven Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A young boy high-fives Donald Trump as his wife Melania watches at the Seven Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
A young boy high-fives Donald Trump as his wife Melania watches at the Seven Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
4 / 23
Confetti explodes over Republican presidential candidate John Kasich and his family at the conclusion of his victory speech after winning the Ohio Republican primary election at his election night rally in Berea, Ohio March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Confetti explodes over Republican presidential candidate John Kasich and his family at the conclusion of his victory speech after winning the Ohio Republican primary election at his election night rally in Berea, Ohio March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P....more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Confetti explodes over Republican presidential candidate John Kasich and his family at the conclusion of his victory speech after winning the Ohio Republican primary election at his election night rally in Berea, Ohio March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
5 / 23
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz hugs his wife Heidi at a rally at Ground Zero in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz hugs his wife Heidi at a rally at Ground Zero in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz hugs his wife Heidi at a rally at Ground Zero in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
6 / 23
Melania and Ivanka Trump listen as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on caucus day in Waterloo, Iowa. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Melania and Ivanka Trump listen as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on caucus day in Waterloo, Iowa. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Melania and Ivanka Trump listen as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on caucus day in Waterloo, Iowa. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
7 / 23
Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (L) is accompanied by members of his family as he arrives on stage to address supporters at his Super Tuesday rally in Burlington, Vermont March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (L) is accompanied by members of his family as he arrives on stage to address supporters at his Super Tuesday rally in Burlington, Vermont March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (L) is accompanied by members of his family as he arrives on stage to address supporters at his Super Tuesday rally in Burlington, Vermont March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 23
Bill Clinton listens in the wings as his wife speaks a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bill Clinton listens in the wings as his wife speaks a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Bill Clinton listens in the wings as his wife speaks a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 23
Caroline Cruz makes bunny ears with her fingers behind the head of her father Ted Cruz at the conclusion of the Republican debate sponsored by CNN in Houston. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Caroline Cruz makes bunny ears with her fingers behind the head of her father Ted Cruz at the conclusion of the Republican debate sponsored by CNN in Houston. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Caroline Cruz makes bunny ears with her fingers behind the head of her father Ted Cruz at the conclusion of the Republican debate sponsored by CNN in Houston. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
10 / 23
Eric Trump, son of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, speaks at a campaign rally for his father in Fayetteville, North Carolina March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Eric Trump, son of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, speaks at a campaign rally for his father in Fayetteville, North Carolina March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
Eric Trump, son of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, speaks at a campaign rally for his father in Fayetteville, North Carolina March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
11 / 23
Family of Bernie Sanders (from L to R), step-daughters Carina Driscoll, Nicole Driscoll, Heather Titus, and wife Jane Sanders listen as he speaks at a campaign rally at Iowa State University. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Family of Bernie Sanders (from L to R), step-daughters Carina Driscoll, Nicole Driscoll, Heather Titus, and wife Jane Sanders listen as he speaks at a campaign rally at Iowa State University. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Family of Bernie Sanders (from L to R), step-daughters Carina Driscoll, Nicole Driscoll, Heather Titus, and wife Jane Sanders listen as he speaks at a campaign rally at Iowa State University. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
12 / 23
Children of Marco Rubio, Dominick (L) and Anthony (R) play a children's game of "red light, green light" following a campaign event in Simpsonville, South Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Children of Marco Rubio, Dominick (L) and Anthony (R) play a children's game of "red light, green light" following a campaign event in Simpsonville, South Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Children of Marco Rubio, Dominick (L) and Anthony (R) play a children's game of "red light, green light" following a campaign event in Simpsonville, South Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 23
Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane board their campaign plane in Norfolk, Virginia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane board their campaign plane in Norfolk, Virginia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane board their campaign plane in Norfolk, Virginia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
14 / 23
Hillary Clinton and her husband eat breakfast at the Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton and her husband eat breakfast at the Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Hillary Clinton and her husband eat breakfast at the Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
15 / 23
Ted Cruz carries his daughter Caroline as he arrives at a campaign event in Jefferson, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Ted Cruz carries his daughter Caroline as he arrives at a campaign event in Jefferson, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Ted Cruz carries his daughter Caroline as he arrives at a campaign event in Jefferson, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
16 / 23
Hillary Clinton, and her daughter Chelsea place an order at a Dunkin Donuts in Nashua, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton, and her daughter Chelsea place an order at a Dunkin Donuts in Nashua, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Hillary Clinton, and her daughter Chelsea place an order at a Dunkin Donuts in Nashua, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
17 / 23
The wife of Marco Rubio, Jeanette Rubio and sons Dominick (L) and Anthony (R) listen during a campaign event in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The wife of Marco Rubio, Jeanette Rubio and sons Dominick (L) and Anthony (R) listen during a campaign event in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
The wife of Marco Rubio, Jeanette Rubio and sons Dominick (L) and Anthony (R) listen during a campaign event in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
18 / 23
John Kasich talks with his wife Karen outside a polling place in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

John Kasich talks with his wife Karen outside a polling place in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
John Kasich talks with his wife Karen outside a polling place in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Close
19 / 23
Heidi Cruz applauds her husband Ted Cruz during a campaign event in West Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Heidi Cruz applauds her husband Ted Cruz during a campaign event in West Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
Heidi Cruz applauds her husband Ted Cruz during a campaign event in West Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
20 / 23
Heidi Cruz talks with their young daughters Caroline (L) and Catherine (R) onstage at Cruz' primary night rally in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Heidi Cruz talks with their young daughters Caroline (L) and Catherine (R) onstage at Cruz' primary night rally in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Heidi Cruz talks with their young daughters Caroline (L) and Catherine (R) onstage at Cruz' primary night rally in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
21 / 23
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (R) kisses her daughter Chelsea Clinton (L) as former U.S. President Bill Clinton is seen in the background during a campaign rally at Washington High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (R) kisses her daughter Chelsea Clinton (L) as former U.S. President Bill Clinton is seen in the background during a campaign rally at Washington High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa January 30, 2016....more

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (R) kisses her daughter Chelsea Clinton (L) as former U.S. President Bill Clinton is seen in the background during a campaign rally at Washington High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
22 / 23
Republican presidential candidate, real estate mogul and TV personality Donald Trump poses with his family after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at Trump Tower in New York June 16, 2015. The Trump family from L; Eric Trump and his wife Lara, Donald Trump, son Barron, Melania Trump, Vanessa Haydon and her husband Donald Trump Jr., children Kia Trump and Donald Trump III, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner and Tiffany Trump. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Republican presidential candidate, real estate mogul and TV personality Donald Trump poses with his family after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at Trump Tower in New York June 16,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Republican presidential candidate, real estate mogul and TV personality Donald Trump poses with his family after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at Trump Tower in New York June 16, 2015. The Trump family from L; Eric Trump and his wife Lara, Donald Trump, son Barron, Melania Trump, Vanessa Haydon and her husband Donald Trump Jr., children Kia Trump and Donald Trump III, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner and Tiffany Trump. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Home sweet subterranean home

Home sweet subterranean home

Next Slideshows

Home sweet subterranean home

Home sweet subterranean home

Manuel Barrantes started digging through red soil and volcanic rock on his farm in Costa Rica 12 years ago to build his subterranean house, up to 63 feet...

Mar 16 2016
Washington Metro shutdown

Washington Metro shutdown

Commuters in Washington, D.C. scramble as the country's second-busiest subway system closes for emergency safety checks.

Mar 16 2016
Burundi: The world's unhappiest place

Burundi: The world's unhappiest place

Behind Syria, Afghanistan and seven other sub-Saharan countries, Burundi ranked as the least happy place on earth to live, according to a SDSN report.

Mar 16 2016
Primary Day

Primary Day

Five states, including crucial Florida and Ohio, pick their presidential candidates.

Mar 15 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast