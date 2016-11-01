Edition:
All Saints Day

People light candles during All Saints Day at Mirogoj cemetery in Zagreb, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A voodoo believer, dressed as "Gede", a spirit of voodoo, greets people (not pictured) as he sits on a grave during celebrations at the cemetery of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A boy leaps between apartment-style tombs as Filipinos visit the graves of their deceased loved ones at Barangka public cemetery in Marikina city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Czar Dancel

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A woman sits on a grave at Derio cemetery near Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Flowers are seen at a door of a tomb at Alto de Sao Joao cemetery in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A couple visits a grave at Alto de Sao Joao cemetery in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A woman lights a candle on a grave at a cemetery in the village of Ivenets, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A woman cleans a name on the wall of a memorial grave for Republicans killed during and after the 1936-1939 Spanish civil war at cemetery of San Salvador in Oviedo, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A boy, hanging from apartment-style tomb, eats ice cream as people visit graves of their loved ones at Navotas Public cemetery in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A man is seen nearby a grave at Mirogoj cemetery in Zagreb. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A lighted candle on a niche with the words DEP (Rest In Peace) at the cemetery of San Salvador in Oviedo, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A woman visits a grave at Alto de Sao Joao cemetery in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
People walk past graves at Derio cemetery near Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A voodoo believer speaks to another one dressed as "Gede", a spirit of voodoo, as he stands on the cross of Baron Samdi during celebrations at the cemetery of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
People visit tombs of their loved ones at Navotas Public cemetery in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A woman holds flowers as she decorates the tomb of her loved one at a cemetery in Sacatepequez, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
