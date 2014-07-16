All-Star Game
Yasiel Puig of the Los Angeles Dodgers is unable to catch a ball hit for a triple by Mike Trout (not pictured) of the Los Angeles Angels during the 2014 MLB All Star Game at Target Field in Minneapolis July 15, 2014. The American League beat the...more
Derek Jeter of the New York Yankees waves to the crowd as he is replaced in the fourth inning during the 2014 MLB All Star Game at Target Field in Minneapolis July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Rovak/USA TODAY Sports
Glen Perkins of the Minnesota Twins celebrates with his teammates after defeating the National League 5-3 in the 2014 MLB All Star Game at Target Field in Minneapolis July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Rovak/USA TODAY Sports
Fernando Rodney of the Seattle Mariners gestures after finishing the 8th inning during the 2014 MLB All Star Game at Target Field in Minneapolis July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Rovak/USA TODAY Sports
Troy Tulowitzki of the Colorado Rockies slides past Alexei Ramirez of the Chicago White Sox for a double in the 5th inning during the 2014 MLB All Star Game at Target Field in Minneapolis July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports
Jose Bautista of the Toronto Blue Jays is unable to catch a fly ball in foul territory in the third inning during the 2014 MLB All Star Game at Target Field in Minneapolis July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports
Derek Jeter of the New York Yankees greets his teammates during player introductions before the 2014 MLB All Star Game at Target Field in Minneapolis July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform a flyover during the playing of the national anthem before the 2014 MLB All Star Game at Target Field in Minneapolis July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Rovak/USA TODAY Sports
Dee Gordon of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts as he scores a run past Chris Sale of the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning during the 2014 MLB All Star Game at Target Field in Minneapolis July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Rovak/USA TODAY Sports
Mark Buehrle (right) of the Toronto Blue Jays greets Derek Jeter of the New York Yankees during player introductions before the 2014 MLB All Star Game at Target Field in Minneapolis July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Rovak/USA TODAY Sports
Alexei Ramirez (right) of the Chicago White Sox dives back to third base ahead of the tag by Aramis Ramirez of the Milwaukee Brewers in the 5th inning during the 2014 MLB All Star Game at Target Field in Minneapolis July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff...more
Chase Utley of the Philadelphia Phillies is greeted by teammate Carlos Gomez of the Milwaukee Brewers after Utley scored a run in the second inning during the 2014 MLB All Star Game at Target Field in Minneapolis July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jesse...more
Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers celebrates with teammate Jose Bautista (right) of the Toronto Blue Jays after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning during the 2014 MLB All Star Game at Target Field in Minneapolis July 15, 2014....more
Derek Jeter of the New York Yankees takes the field for batting practice before the 2014 MLB All Star Game at Target Field in Minneapolis July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports
Andrew McCutchen of the Pittsburgh Pirates steals third base past Josh Donaldson of the Oakland Athletics in the first inning during the 2014 MLB All Star Game at Target Field in Minneapolis July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports
Derek Jeter of the New York Yankees makes a diving stop but is unable to throw out Andrew McCutchen of the Pittsburgh Pirates on an infield single in the first inning during the 2014 MLB All Star Game at Target Field in Minneapolis July 15, 2014....more
Derek Jeter of the New York Yankees waves to the crowd as he comes up to bat in the first inning during the 2014 MLB All Star Game at Target Field in Minneapolis July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Rovak/USA TODAY Sports
Adam Wainwright of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches in the first inning during the 2014 MLB All Star Game at Target Field in Minneapolis July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports
Derek Jeter of the New York Yankees scores a run in the first inning during the 2014 MLB All Star Game at Target Field in Minneapolis July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Rovak/USA TODAY Sports
Derek Jeter (second from right) of the New York Yankees greets all-star teammates Robinson Cano of the Seattle Mariners and Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels before the 2014 MLB All Star Game at Target Field in Minneapolis July 15, 2014....more
Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels hits a RBI triple in the first inning during the 2014 MLB All Star Game at Target Field in Minneapolis July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Rovak/USA TODAY Sports
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform a flyover during the national anthem before the 2014 MLB All Star Game at Target Field in Minneapolis July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports
Yu Darvish of the Texas Rangers throws a pitch in the third inning during the 2014 MLB All Star Game at Target Field in Minneapolis July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports
Yasiel Puig of the Los Angeles Dodgers jokes around with American League designated hitter Victor Martinez (left) of the Detroit Tigers before the 2014 MLB All Star Game at Target Field in Minneapolis July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff Curry/USA TODAY...more
Erick Aybar (left) of the Los Angeles Angels and infielder Robinson Cano of the Seattle Mariners gesture towards the dugout before the 2014 MLB All Star Game at Target Field in Minneapolis July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Rovak/USA TODAY Sports
