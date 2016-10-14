Edition:
All-star tribute to Prince

Friends, family and musicians come on stage after the final song "Purple Rain" during a tribute to the late musician Prince, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Chaka Khan and Stevie Wonder perform. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Mayte Garcia, Prince's ex-wife, performs. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Friends, family and musicians come on stage after the final song "Purple Rain". REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Judith Hill performs. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Trena Lawson of Hermosa Beach, California, poses next to a life-size cut-out of Prince as fans gather for the concert. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Morris Day and the Time perform. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Kelly Kossett of Minnetonka, Minnesota, looks for a seat. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Nicole Scherzinger, former lead singer for the Pussycat Dolls, performs. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Prince memorabilia covers a fan's purse as thousands gather for the concert. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Keia Hamilton of New York and Pam Nodine of Nashville, Tennessee, wait outside the Xcel Center. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Bilal performs. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Tyka Nelson, Prince's younger sister, performs. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Chaka Khan and Stevie Wonder perform Prince's "1999". REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Luke James performs. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Former Prince bandmate Bobby Z tells stories from their early days. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Darlene Blander of New York poses next to a life-size cut-out of Prince. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Chaka Khan performs. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Elisa Dease performs. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Ana Moura performs. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Eric Rogers of Winchester, Kentucky, and his wife Bridget Rogers walk to Xcel Center. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Fans gather. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

